Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
New Jersey Stores That Do This For Thanksgiving Are The Absolute Best
But this is just the time of year that flies by in the blink of an eye. I love Thanksgiving; watching the parades in the morning, cooking all day and of course, getting to spend a long weekend with the family is awesome. My favorite part though is the day...
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume
Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it. I love that this...
If You Want To Live Longer, Stop Eating This Famous New Jersey Food
So this is a serious bummer, and I mean a serious bummer. Obviously, at this point in our lives, we know what foods are generally good for us, and what foods are generally not so good for us. Thing is, we usually don't pay the second one too much mind...
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0