Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
Lightyear Rolls Out Shareholder Engagement and Voting for Retail Investors Across Europe
Today, European investment platform Lightyear rolls out voting alongside in-app communication, giving shareholders and publicly traded companies a seamless way to engage with each other. This feature is a first for many countries around Europe, where this level of ownership and transparency is lacking for retail investors. Democratising the access...
Molo Finance Partners with Brilliant Solutions to Relaunch its Expanded Buy-to-let Product Range
Molo Finance partners with Brilliant Solutions, an award-winning and leading distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorised (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.
Illuminate Financial And Barclays Expand Strategic Partnership To Back FinTech Startups
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm investing in financial services technology companies, today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Barclays, under which the bank will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial’s latest venture capital strategy. Barclays joins global financial institutions including Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche...
HungryPanda Partners with Alipay+ to Strengthen Customer Experience
HungryPanda, the world-leading Asian food delivery platform, officially announced its partnership with Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions from Ant Group, to enhance digital operations and provide an integrated payment solution for overseas Asian communities. With the support of Alipay+, HungryPanda will extend its coverage of digital wallets that enable the company to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and currencies and better serve its consumers in the UK, France, and Italy.
Binance Partners with Inswitch for FIAT On-Off Ramp in LATAM
Inswitch, leader in embedded financial technology and payment infrastructure, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, are launching on-/off-ramp services in a partnership that allows people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the context of LATAM and crypto adoption. The company’s on-/off-ramp services are integrated...
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
Ashman Bank Partners With nCino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First UK Banking Licence of the Year
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), a £90bn[1[1]] market opportunity. Ashman Bank, which was awarded the UK’s first new banking licence in 2022, has selected nCino’s Bank Operating System® as its foundational technology for its life cycle property finance solution, from refurbishment right through to development and investment.
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
SEBA Bank Brings Regulated Custody to Blue-Chip NFTs
SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank, simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, today launched an institutional-grade custody solution with all the necessary safeguards to secure clients’ valuable NFTs. The NFT market continues to develop and mature – with 2.2...
Sambla Group Partners With Tink to Strengthen Lending Verification Process
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has partnered with Sambla Group – a leading loan broker in the Nordics – to offer the lenders in its network access to more accurate affordability assessments. Adopting Tink’s entire risk product suite, Sambla Group is adding Income Check, Risk Insights...
Worldline launches Worldline Tap on Mobile, and acquires majority stake in SoftPos.eu fintech
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the closing of the acquisition of a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-based fintech that converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. This acquisition fully embeds Worldline’s objective to provide payment solutions that are adapted to all forms of commerce and serve the business ambitions of its clients. Based on SoftPos.eu, Worldline is launching a new product internationally: Worldline Tap on Mobile.
Napier Introduces Advanced Financial Crime Risk Management Platform, Napier Continuum
Napier, provider of leading anti-money laundering and compliance technology, today launched a new advanced financial crime risk management platform that offers high levels of automation whilst improving the efficiency and accuracy of financial crime compliance programs for regulated organisations of all maturity levels. Napier is reinventing financial crime risk management...
Adyen launches Moments that Matter programme to unlock charity funding at scale
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today launched its global holiday campaign, a part of Adyen’s wider Moments that Matter programme. Moments that Matter leverages Adyen’s Impact Technology to offer its customers opportunities to support important causes at moments throughout the year, or in response to an emergency. The first campaign begins this holiday season, featuring the UN Refugee Agency, WWF, Make-A-Wish, and Feeding America.
CellPoint Digital Partners with Reach to Break Down Cross-border Barriers
CellPoint Digital, the global leader in Payment Orchestration, today announces a new partnership with Reach, a payment platform that simplifies how businesses sell cross-border, enabling merchants to process payments locally while selling globally. An estimated 30% of eCommerce sales are now cross-border, but for businesses to accept payments in-country, many...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Ghela Boskovich, Financial Data and Technology Association
Fintechs are not the same as banks, so we should not compare them as such. They have different cultures and specific ends with the services they provide – what ties them together is their significance to the end-customer. Joining us at the FF Salon, we have Ghela Boskovich, the...
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
How Can Institutions Keep Up With Trends? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Platforms Payments Platforms at Mastercard chats with Doug Mackenzie about Financial Institutions and their ability to keep up with trends when it comes to sending money abroad. Stephen highlights the difficult nature of the task, and explains that these areas need more investment...
yufin Announces Partnership with Gigacover as it Tops 15,000 Merchant Sign-ups in the Philippines
Yufin, a merchant platform that enables under-served SMEs in emerging markets to access the digital economy, today announced a partnership with Singapore-based insurance provider Gigacover. The announcement comes as yufin reveals it has exceeded 15,000 merchant sign-ups since launching in Davao City, in the Philippines end May 2022. Under the...
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
