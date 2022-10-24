Information, Technology and Leadership: an interview with Port of Tacoma’s Mark Miller ’88

Read full article on original website
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
Metro Parks Tacoma calls for community input in park revitalization project
TACOMA, Wash. — The Portland Avenue Park Community Center is set to get a makeover, courtesy of Metro Parks Tacoma. The community center was shut down due to an arson incident in 2021, but renovations are underway to get the center up and running again. The Asia Pacific Cultural...
425magazine.com
Amazon Chooses Kirkland to Build Kuiper Satellites
Amazon today announced plans to develop a 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland to build its Project Kuiper satellites, which will provide broadband to unserved and underserved communities globally. The dedicated manufacturing facility in Kirkland will allow Amazon’s Redmond-based Project Kuiper to ramp up production of the low Earth orbit (LEO)...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
southsoundbiz.com
Investment Group Looking to Convert Tacoma Motel 6 into Affordable Housing
Sage Investment Group is reportedly looking to convert the Motel 6 on Tacoma’s South 76th Street into low-income housing. Once renovation is complete, the rent is expected to be roughly $1,000 per month for some of the 119 units within the building, per permits filed by Sage. Emily Hubbard...
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers
Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
Alaska Airlines make biggest Boeing aircraft purchase in its history
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it is purchasing over 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, marking the airline's biggest-ever purchase of Boeing planes in its history. Alaska Airlines said it will purchase 52 737 MAX planes between 2024 and 2027. This will grow the airline's fleet of 737 MAX planes from 94 to 146. The airline also secured rights for 105 more planes through 2030.
Deepest shipwreck ever found has ties to the Pacific Northwest
BREMERTON, Wash. — The recent discovery of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a small World War II destroyer escort sunk during an epic battle in the Philippines 78 years ago, has spurred long-told stories of bravery, patriotism, and the underdog. It only seems fitting that the crew of the...
Seattle City Council looks to combat rising overdoses with reward system
According to a new report from the Seattle Auditors Office, there has been an alarming rise in deadly methamphetamine overdoses, leading city officials to ask what can be done to stop it. The annual number of overdose deaths from meth has gone from 98 per year to 365 per year...
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KIMA TV
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
q13fox.com
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
Suburban housing market gains from Seattle exodus
Bellevue and Edmonds’ home prices continue to benefit because of the exodus from Seattle. According to several real estate data sources, Bellevue median home prices reach as high as $1.9 million. Downtown Bellevue, which is mostly condos, is about $800,000. The overall average for the eastside is $1.2 million,...
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
