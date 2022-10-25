Read full article on original website
Report: Hong Kong now planning to legalize retail crypto-trading
According to a report published by Bloomberg, Hong Kong is planning to legalize retail trading of crypto-assets in a bid to position itself as a global crypto-hub. The report cited people familiar with the matter, who told Bloomberg that Hong Kong is moving towards pro-crypto regulations which will develop a mandatory licensing program for all crypto-platforms.
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all
The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.
MakerDAO forges forward with its investment diversification, details inside
A proposal to deposit up to $1.6 billion in USD Coin (USDC) with Coinbase Prime, where it will earn 1.5%, has been authorized by the MakerDAO community. After Coinbase Institutional presented the proposal on 6 September, it was approved with 75% of the votes on 24 October. One-third of the treasury underpinning the Peg Stability Module, which enables users to deposit security in exchange for DAI, Maker’s stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is represented by the USDC. This update was included in a recent tweet by MakerDAO.
What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors
A major update came in for Tron (TRX) recently as Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, announced that it would support TRX staking on its platform from 27 October. Thanks to this update, users can not only stake, but also earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield at launch.
ALGO holders can take a look at these metrics to avoid losses
The decentralized network Algorand was created to address the Blockchain Trilemma of simultaneously achieving speed, security, and decentralization. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique is used by Algorand, and all ALGO holders get validator rewards. Lately, the Algorand chain had been witnessing a spike in the Total Value Locked (TVL). A pointer to the fact that the Decentralised Finance Applications (Defi dApps) had been seeing an increase in their total value.
Axie Infinity investors, here’s where increased involvement has steered AXS
Axie Infinity [AXS] was an unexpected “table-topper” as LunarCrush reported it to be the most socially active token as of 25 October. According to the social intelligence platform, AXS was the first out of 3,953 coins in the crypto market. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Axie Infinity for...
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
Chiliz [CHZ]: A change in market structure, cautiously bullish traders, and…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Can World Cup high spur Chiliz on towards new heights?. Stiff resistance levels are ahead for CHZ, but a bullish Bitcoin can help Chiliz break above these. The...
Dogecoin surges 40% within a week, pullback to this area can soon materialize
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A sudden rally materialized in the past couple of days for Dogecoin. While the structure was bullish at press time, watch out for a break of this support zone...
Monero [XMR] fails to escape lower range- Answering your ‘why’
Monero [XMR] bulls managed to achieve a 9% upside in the last seven days. However, this is a relatively low upside compared to the gains that some top coins garnered during the same time. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Monero (XMR) Monero’s latest upside was less enthusiastic compared...
MakerDAO’s portfolio gets riskier, what does it mean for the investors
In a recent development, it was discovered that MakerDAO‘s portfolio’s exposure to risk had grown quite a bit, even though it had declined steadily over the past six months. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO for 2022-2023. No risk, no reward. This portfolio risk, which is...
ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision
Holders of the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] were the most impressed as the price of the cryptocurrency asset surged by over 15% during the intraday session on 26 October. Data from Santiment revealed that ETH traded for as high as $1,589 per coin for the first time since 15 June.
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
a16z continues pouring millions into crypto despite taking losses in H1
A report published by the Wall Street Journal revealed that the crypto winter seems to have caught up with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of Silicon Valley’s most sought-after venture capital firms. a16z is popular in the industry for its bullish stance on crypto and remains one of the biggest...
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
USDC market cap down significantly- Everything latest to know
Since the Tornado Cash affair, Circle’s USDC stablecoin’s market valuation has fallen precipitously. The market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC), which fell from $53.3 billion to just under $43.9 billion during the previous month, has decreased by almost 20%. Almost $5 billion in USDC was withheld on a...
Ethereum: Number of new smart contracts surge to highest 2022 level, but…
The rate of smart contract and dApp development on Ethereum dropped in the last few months. This is unsurprising because of the bearish market condition that prevailed during the same period. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Developers are aware that their dApps are less likely to...
BNB investors should consider these metrics before cutting losses
BNB’s popularity in the crypto industry was yet again proven recently after the altcoin made it to the list of ‘Most Visited Coins’ by Cryptorank.io. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2023-24 Not only this, but several developments also happened in the BNB ecosystem...
Assessing Lido’s [LDO] status post-Ethereum [ETH] merge
LDO, the native token of leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance ranked high on the list of best-performing cryptocurrency assets in the last week. According to data from cryptocurrency price-tracking platform CoinMarketCap, the asset’s price rose by 14.96% behind KLAY (37.58%), TON (37.94%), and HT (25.98%). Ranking as...
