earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Kenergy hosting member appreciation day
(WEHT) - Kenergy is holding their annual Member Appreciation Day on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Hysterical T-Shirt Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 Visit to Owensboro, KY
Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.
hancockclarion.com
Getting to know you; Lacey Mosby
Lacey Mosby, North Hancock Elementary’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator, grew up in Hawesville near Vastwood Park. She and her family spent many evenings at the park with little league and softball and enjoyed the playground and walking trail. Lacey played volleyball, Summer League Softball and tennis. She graduated from Hancock County High School in 2008.
McLean County, KY Family Loves Carving Pumpkins and Their Photos Are Awesome
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Snake Oil is coming to the RiverPark Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Snake Oil is coming to the RiverPark Center, and they’re bringing the eighties and nineties with them! Event organizers say Snake Oil is known for its ability to impersonate 80’s and 90’s rock stars musically and visually, with costumes, audience interaction and an array of special effects. Officials say examples of […]
visitowensboro.com
Head to Owensboro for One of Kentucky’s Best Christmas Parades
Often regarded as the best Christmas parade in Kentucky, you can head over to Owensboro for a night of magic and memories on Saturday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. Held by Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, this year’s parade is going to be one for the books, with more than 100 floats bedazzled in lights making their way through downtown Owensboro.
wevv.com
Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus
Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
Owensboro Radio Station Celebrates Local Businesses with Free Broadcasts
It's back and we are so excited. Townsquare Media Owensboro/Evansville is bringing back, for the third year in a row, our #WeLoveLocal campaign and we're again offering locally-owned small businesses in our area FREE one-hour remote broadcasts. This is something that we started during the COVID-19 pandemic and we've continued to do since. Here's how it came about.
Get into the spooky spirit with a free Greenville drive-in movie
The Greenville Tourism Commission announced they will be having a free drive-in movie on Friday night.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
Outdoor movie nights take one last ‘fly-by’ as the season ends
The city of Madisonville announced what movie will close off their Outdoor Movie nights for the season on Tuesday.
Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
14news.com
Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Highlights: Henderson County vs. Madisonville-NH (2nd region volleyball championship)
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville-North Hopkins defeats Henderson County three sets to one on Thursday to advance to the Sweet 16.
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
