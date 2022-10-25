Read full article on original website
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Kenny Golladay: ‘I want to be part’ of 6-1 Giants’ success
In the wake of Thursday’s trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, attention turned to another injured New York Giants wide receiver who has not produced the way he had been expected to during his season-and-a-half with the Giants. Kenny Golladay has only two receptions for 22...
Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman
Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
Kadarius Toney trade: Why it had to happen, and what comes next for Giants
Big Blue View’s Tony DelGenio tries on Friday morning to assess whether or not the New York Giants got fair value from the Kansas Chiefs in return for Kadarius Toney. In truth, I’m amazed at what GM Joe Schoen got in return for Toney. Considering Toney’s lack of...
Giants news, 10/26: Playoff chances, Andre Miller signing, more headlines
The New York Giants might not want to hear the ‘p word,’ but their 6-1 record through seven weeks is the second-best in the NFL and they are now expected — yes, expected — by analytical models to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an...
Giants winning and how it is changing 2023 draft
I don’t think that the Giants GM and HC came into this season thinking they would be drafting in the bottom third of the 2023 Draft .looking at what they had ( they could only go by 2021 ) the roster would need to be completely redone . Clean house Dj , Barkley and LW , Golliday all gone to open cap space and build through the draft and FA.
Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines
During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done. For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback. “I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for...
NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Can Giants roll into bye with fifth straight victory?
Can the New York Giants keep the good times rolling this week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks? Here are your Big Blue View staff moneyline predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and our explanations for our Giants-Seahawks selections. Nick Falato. “I hate to do it,...
Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more
It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return. “I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
Reaction: Processing the Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants delivered some surprising news on Thursday with the trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. Giants fans had sky-high hopes for Toney under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, but things never got off the ground. And fans are understandably surprised and disappointed in the development.
A Very Enthusiastic Welcome back to Nick Gates and some other thoughts
There are far too many injury and bad luck stories concerning player health in the NFL. So, when we see an apparently successful comeback story like Nick Gates, it's tough not to be enthusiastic and hope that he can return to his pre- injury self, Smart, Strong, Nasty and Competitive. Now, even if he doesn't play immediately, it's good to know that they have a realistic backup at both Center and Guard. Who wouldn't be happy going into a game with 53 Nick Gates types on game day!
Did the Giants get fair value in Kadarius Toney trade?
Thursday’s shocking trade by New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen that sent Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks has had the football world buzzing since it was announced. In return for Toney, the Giants received a third-round compensatory pick that the Chiefs were awarded as a result of Ryan Poles being hired as the Chicago Bears GM plus the Chiefs’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
After passing for 202 yards and running for 107 while leading the New York Giants to yet another come-from-behind fourth quarter victory on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jones became the first player in Giants history to compile 200 passing yards...
Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants
There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice. The Giants...
2022 trade rumors: Are the Giants interested in Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants already made headlines on Thursday when they traded 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. But even before the Giants traded Toney, rumors were circulating that they might be interested in going out and getting help at wide receiver. Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was brought up as a possible target of the Giants over the last couple days.
Giants vs. Seahawks: What to expect when Seattle has the ball
The 6-1 New York Giants travel to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday to face the division-leading 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. At the beginning of the season, Seattle was egarded as a tanking team with a chance to select in the top three of the 2023 NFL Draft. They very well may select in the top three, but that’s due to the possession of Denver’s first-round selection.
Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: Everything you need to know
The streaking New York Giants head to Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 4:25 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on FOX. The Giants are 6-1 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and are riding a four-game winning streak. They have not won five straight games the 2016 season, when they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. New York is 3-0 in road games so far this season.
If it's true that Schoen wants to be done with Toney
If so, I think a deal could be struck with Pittsburgh for Chase Claypool. Claypool has a ton of talent and has produced when given the chance. (9 TD's in his Rookie year with Ben) Toney who has been injured a lot, has not suffered any major injuries and if you doubt that he has talent, just go back and watch him go for 193 yds against Dallas. So, I would propose Toney, a 5th and 2 7th Rd picks to the Steelers for Claypool and a 4th Rd pick.
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Seattle Seahawks
The 6-1 New York Giants will travel across the country in Week 8 to take on the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. This is a match-up between two of the most surprising teams in the NFL through the first seven games of the season. The Giants have defied the odds and expectations to grind out dirty fourth-quarter wins all year long. The Seahawks were left for dead (or at least the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order) after trading Russell Wilson and making the decision to start Geno Smith.
