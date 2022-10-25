There are far too many injury and bad luck stories concerning player health in the NFL. So, when we see an apparently successful comeback story like Nick Gates, it's tough not to be enthusiastic and hope that he can return to his pre- injury self, Smart, Strong, Nasty and Competitive. Now, even if he doesn't play immediately, it's good to know that they have a realistic backup at both Center and Guard. Who wouldn't be happy going into a game with 53 Nick Gates types on game day!

