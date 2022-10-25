Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Goldbeck Solar breaks ground on 47MW Alberta site as it eyes greater regional growth
Germany-based Goldbeck Solar has broken ground on its 47MW solar plant in Alberta, Canada, the first project to enter construction as part of a 100MW portfolio that Goldbeck Solar is developing in a joint venture with PACE Canada LP. The project, located in Joffre, Lacomb County, will be built by...
PV Tech
Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad
It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy. High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.
PV Tech
Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project
Spanish renewables platform Matrix Renewables has closed financing for construction of its California-based Gaskell 2 and 3 solar-plus-storage projects, which are already in an advanced construction phase. US$217 million was provided by MUFG, HSBC, National Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank to finance the construction loan, tax equity bridge loan...
PV Tech
Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power
French utility giant Engie has acquired 6GW of solar and battery storage projects from Belltown Power in the US, continuing to strengthen the group’s project pipeline across the country. The 33 early to late-stage projects include 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar-plus-storage and 2.6GW of standalone battery energy storage...
PV Tech
rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah
Renewables developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 400MWac solar PV project in Emery County, Utah. Signed with US utility PacifiCorp, the PPA includes a 200MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is currently the “largest” planned solar-plus-storage facility in Utah, according to rPlus Energies.
PV Tech
Connect to long term success with the right DC cables for PV plants
The deployment of renewables has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, reaching record levels, according to IRENA. Among all renewable technologies, solar photovoltaic (PV) power has been dominating the sector for many years. As PV plant owners channel their efforts towards strengthening the performance and efficiency of...
PV Tech
Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement
Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has bagged more than 2GW of First Solar’s Series 7 thin film PV modules as it continues its supply arrangement with the US manufacturer. Arevon said the modules would be used to support its “growing renewable energy portfolio” in the Midwest and Southwest US,...
PV Tech
Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion
Daqo New Energy has signed a ‘Procurement Framework Contract’ with a customer who will purchase 432,000 tonnes of solar-grade high-purity polysilicon from the company and its subsidiary Daqo Inner Mongolia between 2023 to 2028. According to PV InfoLink’s latest data on the average price of mono dense polysilicon,...
PV Tech
Tongwei Terra shingled modules awarded French carbon footprint certification
Tongwei’s Terra shingled modules have been awarded carbon footprint certification (ECS) by French body Certisolis, an important achievement for the product series prior to the introduction of carbon tariffs. The ECS is required by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for products entering the country for deployment in 100kW+...
PV Tech
US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead
The US residential solar market saw its fifth consecutive record for both customer additions and quarterly installations in Q2 of this year as high energy prices and inflationary pressures caused demand to spike. Within this, the residential loan market continued to dominate but longer-term the market can expect some changes...
PV Tech
Daqo Clean Energy reports net profit close to US$1 billion in Q3, expects bumper quarter in Q4
Major polysilicon producer Daqo Clean Energy has reported strong financial results for Q3 2022 as the demand for its solar grade polysilicon remains strong and it continues to land large supply contracts. The company brought in US$979 million gross profit in Q3, up from US$947 in the previous quarter. Its...
PV Tech
JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar achieved an operating revenue of RMB49.323 billion (US$6.8 billion) in the first three quarters on 2022, a year-on-year increase of 89%, according to the company’s financial results released yesterday. Its net profit was RMB3.29 billion (US$450 million), up by 150% YoY,...
PV Tech
First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US
US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PV Tech
TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US
US subsidiary of materials and construction company Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year, 200MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy major TotalEnergies. The French-owned manufacturing and construction company has 145 industrial sites in North America and has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. This PPA is predicted to offset Saint-Gobain’s...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar Tiger Neo output increases in Q3
JinkoSolar is expected to announce in the coming days its third-quarter shipment and production figures, which will show a recovery from the previous quarter’s slight slowdown, when Tiger Neo production was affected by COVID 19 control measures, together with a sharp increase in profitability for the quarter. According to...
PV Tech
Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
PV Tech
Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss
Residential solar installer Sunnova more than doubled its revenue in the third quarter of 2022, although its net loss increased as well. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher general and administrative expense and costs due to changes in the fair value of certain financial instruments and contingent consideration, Sunnova said.
PV Tech
Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump
Spanish utility Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in the first nine months of 2022. Between January and September 2021, the company’s net profit increased to €3.1 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 29% from the corresponding period of 2021 when its net profit fell 10.2%. Meanwhile, its earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached €9.53 billion, up 17% from January to September 2021.
