PV Tech

Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy. High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.
PV Tech

Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power

French utility giant Engie has acquired 6GW of solar and battery storage projects from Belltown Power in the US, continuing to strengthen the group’s project pipeline across the country. The 33 early to late-stage projects include 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar-plus-storage and 2.6GW of standalone battery energy storage...
PV Tech

rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah

Renewables developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 400MWac solar PV project in Emery County, Utah. Signed with US utility PacifiCorp, the PPA includes a 200MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is currently the “largest” planned solar-plus-storage facility in Utah, according to rPlus Energies.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
PV Tech

Connect to long term success with the right DC cables for PV plants

The deployment of renewables has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, reaching record levels, according to IRENA. Among all renewable technologies, solar photovoltaic (PV) power has been dominating the sector for many years. As PV plant owners channel their efforts towards strengthening the performance and efficiency of...
PV Tech

Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement

Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has bagged more than 2GW of First Solar’s Series 7 thin film PV modules as it continues its supply arrangement with the US manufacturer. Arevon said the modules would be used to support its “growing renewable energy portfolio” in the Midwest and Southwest US,...
PV Tech

Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion

Daqo New Energy has signed a ‘Procurement Framework Contract’ with a customer who will purchase 432,000 tonnes of solar-grade high-purity polysilicon from the company and its subsidiary Daqo Inner Mongolia between 2023 to 2028. According to PV InfoLink’s latest data on the average price of mono dense polysilicon,...
PV Tech

Tongwei Terra shingled modules awarded French carbon footprint certification

Tongwei’s Terra shingled modules have been awarded carbon footprint certification (ECS) by French body Certisolis, an important achievement for the product series prior to the introduction of carbon tariffs. The ECS is required by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for products entering the country for deployment in 100kW+...
PV Tech

JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar achieved an operating revenue of RMB49.323 billion (US$6.8 billion) in the first three quarters on 2022, a year-on-year increase of 89%, according to the company’s financial results released yesterday. Its net profit was RMB3.29 billion (US$450 million), up by 150% YoY,...
PV Tech

First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US

US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PV Tech

TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US

US subsidiary of materials and construction company Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year, 200MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy major TotalEnergies. The French-owned manufacturing and construction company has 145 industrial sites in North America and has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. This PPA is predicted to offset Saint-Gobain’s...
GEORGIA STATE
PV Tech

JinkoSolar Tiger Neo output increases in Q3

JinkoSolar is expected to announce in the coming days its third-quarter shipment and production figures, which will show a recovery from the previous quarter’s slight slowdown, when Tiger Neo production was affected by COVID 19 control measures, together with a sharp increase in profitability for the quarter. According to...
PV Tech

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
PV Tech

Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss

Residential solar installer Sunnova more than doubled its revenue in the third quarter of 2022, although its net loss increased as well. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher general and administrative expense and costs due to changes in the fair value of certain financial instruments and contingent consideration, Sunnova said.
PV Tech

Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump

Spanish utility Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in the first nine months of 2022. Between January and September 2021, the company’s net profit increased to €3.1 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 29% from the corresponding period of 2021 when its net profit fell 10.2%. Meanwhile, its earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached €9.53 billion, up 17% from January to September 2021.

