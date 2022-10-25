Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
The Cryptocurrency Market is Booming. BTC, ETH and ADA Report Strong Gains
There has been a boom in bitcoin today, and many believe it was caused by the UK parliament voting to recognize crypto as a regulated financial instrument, in addition to many other cryptocurrencies. Multiple Bullish Factors. As a result of the increase in the combined cryptocurrency market cap on Wednesday,...
crypto-economy.com
Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Debit Card in Partnership with VISA
Blockchain.com announced a new debit card in partnership with Visa that helps customers pay with crypto easier. According to the announcement tweet, the debit card comes with various benefits. It doesn’t charge fees for the customers. The card will be accepted everywhere that Visa cards are supported. Besides, you will earn 1% back on all purchases.
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum Roars in a Breakout Formation, ETH Primed for $1.8k
For the first time in six weeks, Ethereum prices are above the $1.4k mark, breaking out as bulls flow back to support prices after weeks of depressed price action. After weeks of bears having the lead, reading from the overall candlestick formation in the daily chart, the trend is quickly shifting following sharp confirming gains that saw ETH race above $1.4k.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
crypto-economy.com
FTX is Working on its Own Stablecoin
During an interview with The Big Whale, Sam Bankman-Fried said that his company is developing a stablecoin for the market. He gives his perspective on the economic context, the acquisition strategy he is following, the projects he is building, as well as the critics of his decision that target him in the media.
crypto-economy.com
Swiss SEBA Bank Unveils “Blue Chip” NFT Custody Solution
Switzerland based cryptocurrency bank, SEBA, has just launched a new custody solution service allowing its customers to store premium non-fungible tokens (NFT) in a safe and secure platform. The NFT market nosedived a whopping 97 per cent from its peak of $17 billion in early 2022 to $470 million in...
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin Crosses the 20K Mark. Is it Time for a New Bull Market?
It is worth noting that the price of Bitcoin has risen by a little more than 4% since yesterday this time. One bitcoin is currently valued at $20,604. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the last time the world’s top cryptocurrency broke the psychologically significant level of US$20,000 was on the 7th of October.
crypto-economy.com
Google Notices A Sharp Decline In Crypto Ads Revenue
In the latest earning report for Q3 2022, Alphabet has revealed that its Google advertising revenue fell in the quarter. The report from Google’s parent company indicated that search advertising spending from financial services and crypto subcategories saw a considerable decrease during the time period. Overall, Alphabet noticed a...
crypto-economy.com
Dogecoin Soars as Elon Musk Nears Acquisition of Twitter
Over the course of the last 24 hours, the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has experienced a major increase of 16%. This was mainly due to the Twitter deal with Elon Musk. However, the $44 billion deal would be closed on Friday this week. It is worth mentioning that Musk has been the biggest supporter of Dogecoin throughout the past couple of years. On the other hand, many of Musk’s statements have even paved the way for the fluctuations in the coin’s price as well.
Zuckerberg to testify in U.S. case against Facebook's virtual reality deal
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will testify in a case by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues the company's proposed deal to buy virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked.
A closer look at two Netflix reality series that debuted this week
Netflix on Friday, October 28, added another competition series to its growing list of reality shows that includes everything from dating-related titles (like Love is Blind, which is incidentally the #1 show in the US today) to real estate-based series like the 5-season Selling Sunset. The newest is Drink Masters, part of a pair of new reality titles that the streaming giant dropped this week, rounding out a content category that tends to get a bit overshadowed by things like the company’s prestige dramas and Oscar-nominated original movies.
