Over the course of the last 24 hours, the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has experienced a major increase of 16%. This was mainly due to the Twitter deal with Elon Musk. However, the $44 billion deal would be closed on Friday this week. It is worth mentioning that Musk has been the biggest supporter of Dogecoin throughout the past couple of years. On the other hand, many of Musk’s statements have even paved the way for the fluctuations in the coin’s price as well.

1 DAY AGO