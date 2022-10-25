The Oregon Ducks have been focussing heavily on the offensive line the recruiting world as of late, picking up a commitment from JUCO OL George Silva earlier this week, while also adding 4-star Iapani Laloulu, 3-star Lipe Moala, and 3-star Bryce Boulton in the past month. Now another top OL prospect has set his commitment date, and Oregon is very much in the mix to land him after a recent visit. 4-star OL Spencer Fano, a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder who ranks as the No. 7 OT and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class. Fano will announce his commitment on December 5th, choosing between Oregon, Utah, BYU, and Michigan. It appears that the Ducks are in a solid position to land the elite blue-chip talent. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Oregon has an 88.8%% chance to land Fano, holding a massive edge over the Utah Utes. Film Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT Vitals Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 16, 2021 Will take official visit to Oregon on October 1, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines BYU Cougars Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/158606286083625369611

