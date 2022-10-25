Read full article on original website
Skechers says Kanye West was escorted out of a its offices after an unannounced visit
The month of October for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West became more turbulent on Wednesday when shoe company Skechers said he was escorted out of its Los Angeles-area office after showing up unannounced. The Grammy winner who is now known as Ye showed up at the shoemaker's Manhattan...
Ye appears to be back on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
The Twitter account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be reactivated Friday morning following Elon Musk's takeover of the site. Twitter locked the rapper's account earlier this month after an antisemitic post that threated Jewish people. Musk has not yet commented on Ye's account status, but the...
Elon Musk's Twitter will have a content moderation council
On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He says the company will not make major decisions on content or reinstating suspended accounts until the council convenes. The announcement comes after there was...
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made no announcements of any immediate policy changes and in a tweet posted on Friday afternoon, Musk said Twitter will be forming a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” and “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” But that didn’t stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
