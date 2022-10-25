ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and the contenders have pretty clearly distinguished themselves from the pretenders. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one team stands out as the No. 1 team in the nation. Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that he's down to Tennessee and Ohio State as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Bronny James recruiting updates: Tracking where LeBron James' oldest son will be playing next season

As the recruitment of Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, continues to heat up, the attention he's earning for his play on the court is increasing the value he can produce for brands off of it. For a long time he has been seen as one of the most valuable players in the new NIL era, and that appeared in part to come to fruition recently after signing a deal to be a brand ambassador for Beats by Dre headphones.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Deion Sanders' potential Power Five coaching options include Arizona State football, insider explains

Deion Sanders is one of the hottest coaching names in college football after leading Jackson State to a 21-5 record over three seasons with the program, including a 7-0 start this season and program-record 11 wins in 2021 that featured the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title. With four games left in the regular season, ESPN's Pete Thamel says several Power Five teams have already contacted Sanders about their head coaching vacancies.
ARKANSAS STATE
College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE

