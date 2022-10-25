Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours
We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
kswo.com
Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
kswo.com
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
kswo.com
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a long list of fun and exciting Halloween and Fall activities across the area!. So, if you are looking for a great way to celebrate Halloween, or just to enjoy the beautiful Fall weather, check out the local events below!
S.I.C.K. Ministries to hold downtown Trunk or Treat
The Texoma Cowboy Church is teaming up with S.I.C.K. Ministries to hold a Trunk or Treat in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday.
Looks Like Another Car Wash is Coming to Lawton, OK.
Although it hasn't been 100% officially confirmed yet, it looks like Lawton, Fort Sill will be getting another car wash sometime soon. If you've been anywhere near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane you've probably seen all the construction going on. It's starting to take shape now and it looks like...A car wash.
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
Why Are We Obsessed with McDonald’s Happy Meal Buckets?
I have to admit, I have two of the three Halloween Happy Meal McBoo Buckets from Mcdonald's. Yes, I bought them just for the bucket and just for me. Critter and his wife did the same!. A quick poll of the office found that just 3 in our office have...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Is This Why Lawton Drivers Are So Slow In The Rain?
Like pretty much everyone in town, I made my way to work this morning in the gentle sprinkles of an October rain shower... but things were not as normal, and I found myself the bearer of bad driving. I had to work on Saturday, we were all broadcasting from a...
Construction underway for new apartments, The Kate, in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may be hearing quite the commotion in downtown Wichita Falls as progress is being made on “The Kate” apartments located in the old Petroleum Building. “This was the most challenging project I have ever had to fund,” building owner, Will Kelty said. When Kelty first came to Wichita Falls, he […]
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
Parents of child in accidental shooting arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a child who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on […]
Local bail bondsman Maxie Green arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Troubled Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green is back behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. According to the arrest affidavit, in January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his involvement in smuggling Undocumented Immigrants (UDIs) from the border […]
Victim of Welch Street murder identified
The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night's murder on Welch Street.
kswo.com
City Parks Public Meetings End
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The final meeting to discuss reducing public land marks the start of changes to the city’s master parks plan. “We’ll go ahead and compile all the public input from all the different meetings and have a complete package of all the parks throughout the city.”
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
