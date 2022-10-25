Read full article on original website
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
Amaze Guests With These 3 Minnesota Takes on Latest TikTok Food Trend
Not very often do I get really excited over much that is trending on TikTok. However, once and awhile my interest will peak and I'll give it a go and when I do, it usually involves food or a beverage. This time is no different. A food trend has caught my attention and I actually got to creating in my head the moment I saw it.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Wasting Time Raking in Minnesota? You Could Be Doing This Instead
RAKING - A FUN FAMILY EVENT? MAYBE. Raking. Raking. Raking. I would like to get a headstart on raking, but my Silver Maples don't drop their leaves til it gets cold. They finally started to fall this week, and now my yard is a disaster. What did the world do without humans raking up leaves? Shouldn't I just leave it to mother nature? Who in the world said you HAD to rake up all these leaves? I mean..sure...if you have little kids that are going to enjoy the heck out of some old-fashioned jumping in a pile of leaves fun...then it can be fun...for a while anyway. There comes a point where I start thinking that I'll be raking til spring. What's the deal? Do we really have to rake up all those leaves?
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!
First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.
Minnesota schools are changing the equation for math education
ST PAUL, Minn. — The "Nation’s Report Card" shows that across the country, math scores saw their largest decrease ever. Minnesota saw its worst average score for in math for eighth graders in more than three decades. Saint Paul Public Schools are trying to change the equation for...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
Warm Weather Could Affect Hunting in Central Minnesota
Duck, geese, grouse and pheasant hunting has been going on in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the weather has caused more ducks to stay in the area longer then they normally do. Schmitt indicates he doesn't expect them to stick around much longer but he's been seeing plenty of mallards and teal. He says the dryer than normal conditions in portions of Stearns and Meeker Counties have changed where birds can be found. Schmitt says once the corn is completely out the pheasant hunt should improve. He explains that hunting has been average so far.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Update on the Progress of the Great River Children’s Museum
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud recently hit a significant milestone. Executive Director Cassie Miles says they just surpassed their halfway goal in fundraising, with just under $6 million left to raise. We just passed $8.2 million in pledges and we're very...
Seen the Fake Spirit Minnesota Halloween Costumes Yet? Join the Fun!
Can't. Stop. Laughing. Must. Breathe. Have you seen the new twitter challenge that is taking twitterverse by storm, and for once I am actually all about it! It's the Fake Spirit Halloween Costumes. How it all began...someone took a photo of a real Spirit Halloween Costume, photoshopped out the picture and description and challenged anyone and everyone to come up with their own fake Halloween costume. Everyone took it and said challenge accepted.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
