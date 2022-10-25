RAKING - A FUN FAMILY EVENT? MAYBE. Raking. Raking. Raking. I would like to get a headstart on raking, but my Silver Maples don't drop their leaves til it gets cold. They finally started to fall this week, and now my yard is a disaster. What did the world do without humans raking up leaves? Shouldn't I just leave it to mother nature? Who in the world said you HAD to rake up all these leaves? I mean..sure...if you have little kids that are going to enjoy the heck out of some old-fashioned jumping in a pile of leaves fun...then it can be fun...for a while anyway. There comes a point where I start thinking that I'll be raking til spring. What's the deal? Do we really have to rake up all those leaves?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO