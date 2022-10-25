ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fantasy Injury IR Updates Week 8: Elijah Mitchell, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyren Williams, J.K. Dobbins, and More

By Ben Rolfe
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn

As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?

We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
profootballnetwork.com

Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook: Does He Have Value in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney in a trade on Thursday, but what does the move do for his fantasy football value? Should fantasy managers be looking to add Toney as he gets a change in scenery away from the New York Giants? Additionally, what impact does this have on the fantasy options in Kansas City and New York?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Jerry Jeudy to Giants rumors heat up following Kadarius Toney trade

The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store. The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.
ALABAMA STATE

