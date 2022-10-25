Like many of you, I was rocked by the news that Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be out for the next month or more due to a hip injury. You may already be worrying about whether or not he'll be available or playing like his old self for the fantasy postseason. It's a bit early for this kind of speculation, but unless you're blessed with a plethora of top receivers, you've got to stick with Chase at that critical time of the season as soon as he returns to the starting lineup.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO