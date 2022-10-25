Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
msn.com
What Does Matthew Perry Have Against Keanu Reeves?
A celebrity feud I sure didn’t see coming: Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends, has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive while “really talented guys” die. The motivations for the diss, included in Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the...
msn.com
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at Enola Holmes 2 N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet!. Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings.
msn.com
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry's revelation about their 1990 hookup, plus more celeb romance news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2022… Matthew Perry opened up about a wild hookup with Valerie Bertinelli, his co-star on the 1990 show "Sydney," in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1. Matthew used to have "elaborate fantasies about her leaving [then-husband] Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead -- and he acted on it when Eddie was passed out drunk "not 10 feet away" from him and Valerie, whose marriage was "clearly … troubled," he wrote, as reported by Page Six. The "Friends" star recalled, "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me." They then enjoyed "a long, elaborate makeout session." Matthew was "devastated" when Valerie later "made no mention of what had happened," he wrote. Valerie took to TikTok to respond, sharing a video set to Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" in which she waves to the camera as the lyric "Hi, it's me" plays, captioning her post, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?"
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee. The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on...
msn.com
Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Mariah Carey At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere After Dishing About Their Friendship
The ‘Stranger Things’ star revealed that she and the ‘We Belong Together’ icon have sung together in her studio during an interview on ‘The Tonight Show.’. Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are BFFs apparently! The actress, 18, was spotted giving the R&B icon, 53, a big hug in a video, as they both attended the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, October 27. The Daydream singer embraced Millie and gave her a kiss on the cheek at the screening after the actress revealed how close the two are during an interview on The Tonight Show.
Mondrian Artwork Has Been Hanging Upside Down For 75 Years
But to switch it around now could damage it, according to the art historian who discovered the error.
Welcome to the Jenaissance
We have officially entered the Jenaissance—that is, the renaissance of one Jennifer Coolidge. Since 2021, the comedy legend, known for her roles as Legally Blonde’s Paulette and Stifler’s mom in American Pie, has laid claim to our television screens in not one, but two breakout roles. She won an Emmy in September for her work as the mourning heiress Tanya McQuoid on Mike White’s The White Lotus, and in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s The Watcher, released on Netflix earlier this month, she’s a scene-stealer as Karen Calhoun, a real estate diva with mysterious motives.
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-panned epic with one phenomenal scene struggles to win over the doubters
Having established himself as the action genre’s hottest and most bankable talent through the three-in-a-row successes of Bad Boys, The Rock, and Armageddon, Michael Bay sought to stretch himself as a filmmaker for the very first time by tackling a sweeping romance set against the backdrop of an unforgettable historical event with Pearl Harbor.
