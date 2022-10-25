Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2022… Matthew Perry opened up about a wild hookup with Valerie Bertinelli, his co-star on the 1990 show "Sydney," in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1. Matthew used to have "elaborate fantasies about her leaving [then-husband] Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead -- and he acted on it when Eddie was passed out drunk "not 10 feet away" from him and Valerie, whose marriage was "clearly … troubled," he wrote, as reported by Page Six. The "Friends" star recalled, "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me." They then enjoyed "a long, elaborate makeout session." Matthew was "devastated" when Valerie later "made no mention of what had happened," he wrote. Valerie took to TikTok to respond, sharing a video set to Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" in which she waves to the camera as the lyric "Hi, it's me" plays, captioning her post, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?"

20 HOURS AGO