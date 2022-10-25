ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy

Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
Nymag.com

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Denounce Kanye West via PR Dinner

If you were outrageously, break-the-internet-level famous and your ex went on an unhinged, antisemitic public tirade, what would you do? If the first thought that popped into your head was quickly release a simple but sincere public statement saying my former partner’s views do not represent my own, you clearly need to spend some time boning up on the teachings of Kris Jenner.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
musictimes.com

Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West

Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
iheart.com

Kanye West Will Never Recover

Covino and Rich discuss the unavoidable topic that is Mr. Kanye West. With major companies like Adidas and Gap terminating partnerships and professional athletes like Rams DT Aaron Donald and Celtics F Jaylen Brown severing ties with the controversial rapper/fashion designer, the guys discuss whether or not Kanye has fallen so far from greatness that he will never recover.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Turn Heads At “Black Panther 2” Premiere

Parents night out was in full effect. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
sneakernews.com

adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product

By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Talks Property Investments, Says He Owns “Half Of Atlanta”

Jeezy recently discussed his real estate portfolio on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Jeezy discussed investing in property during his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that he owns “half of Atlanta.” The rapper explained that he purchases property every year on his birthday.
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'

Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
hotnewhiphop.com

TJ Maxx Cuts Ties With Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand

TJ Maxx will be boycotting the Yeezy brand. TJ Maxx is joining the long list of businesses to cut ties with Kanye West over his recent behavior, announcing in a statement on Wednesday that they will be pulling Yeezy merchandise from their stores. “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination,...

