Truth About Cars
Abandoned History: The Life and Times of Edsel, a Ford Alternative by Ford (Part X)
It’s time for more Abandoned History, where the topic is Edsel and the year is 1960. It was to be the final outing of the Ranger, and the last year of Edsel as an entity. The Ranger had an interesting journey over its short three-year tenure and served as Edsel’s entry-level car in 1958, its mid-level sedan in 1959, and finally as its only sedan offering for 1960. Each of those years saw different styling appear on the Ranger, as Ford tried desperately to save the Edsel brand after its disastrous debut outing in 1958. Even though the Ranger was new in 1958 and heavily revised in 1959, it was all-new in 1960.
MotorAuthority
Ford F-150 Lightning quicker than originally advertised
Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the quickest version of the F-150 Lightning will sprint to 60 mph from rest in less than four seconds. That acceleration is achieved by versions of the F-150 Lightning that come with the 131-kwh extended-range battery and produce 563 hp. The time is significantly lower than the mid-four-second range Ford announced during the electric truck's launch earlier this year.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs under $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs under $25,000 are the 2010 Acura RDX, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK, the 2009 BMW X3, the 2011 Volvo XC60, and more. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs under $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
Tv20detroit.com
Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire. "An engine compartment fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may occur while parked or driving," a statement about the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
