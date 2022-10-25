Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
Burglar caught on camera dropping safe on foot while stealing from Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around. “Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the...
Grandmother of Atlanta 5-year-old found inside suitcase pleads for mother to turn herself in
ATLANTA — Cairo Jordan’s paternal grandmother holds onto the last photo she has of her grandson. It’s a smile she says she will never see again. “It was shock...you would never expect to lose your grandchildren,” she told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan. Indiana State Patrol...
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in accident at ticket machine in Midtown parking garage
ATLANTA - A man has died in a bizarre accident at a ticket machine inside a Midtown Atlanta parking garage early Thursday morning. The deadly incident happened shortly after midnight at a garage on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street near the Colony Square food hall. According to police, the...
‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
2 men arrested after stealing Amazon packages, loading them into Tesla, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Police arrested two men accused of stealing people’s Amazon packages. Police received a call about a burglary of a business in northwest Atlanta around 6:30 a.m. Monday. A caller told police that two men, 39-year-old Larry Byer and 38-year-old Don’ “El Leon” Hammonds, were stealing packages...
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Police: Couple charged with fraud after metro Atlanta victims lose over $1M in cash, property
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in jail and charged with an alleged scheme that bilked more than a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and property. Investigators said the couple did all their scheming from inside a home. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Surveillance video shows burglary of popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man who appears to have been caught on video breaking into a well-known Buckhead restaurant. The owner and executive chef of Buttermilk Kitchen, Suzanne Vizethann, said the man stole their safe and several thousands of dollars inside it. "He took a...
fox5atlanta.com
Employees near DeKalb County club say fatal shooting doesn't surprise them
They say they're 'saddened' to say they 'not surprised' to hear about this fatal shooting. Very few people wanted to speak on camera, but everyone who spoke to FOX 5 on background says they're tired of the violence in the area.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery
FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle
Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers were honored in Georgia after rescuing a woman from their trash truck. On Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis presented ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams with certificates of appreciation for saving the young woman’s life, WSB-TV reported. Tracy Hutchinson,...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0