FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO