fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies in accident at ticket machine in Midtown parking garage

ATLANTA - A man has died in a bizarre accident at a ticket machine inside a Midtown Atlanta parking garage early Thursday morning. The deadly incident happened shortly after midnight at a garage on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street near the Colony Square food hall. According to police, the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘People are just so on edge:’ Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery

FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
FORSYTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle

Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
NEWNAN, GA
KRMG

Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving garbage truck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers were honored in Georgia after rescuing a woman from their trash truck. On Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis presented ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams with certificates of appreciation for saving the young woman’s life, WSB-TV reported. Tracy Hutchinson,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
