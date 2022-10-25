ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age of Empires II is finally coming to Xbox consoles in Jan 31. 2023, per listings

By Alexander Cope
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Video games ratings board PEGI has created a rating for an unannounced Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S port of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.
  • The port will likely be officially announced during the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Broadcast today at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST.
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is an enhanced remaster of a critically acclaimed real-time strategy game that revolutionized the genre.
  • *Update:* Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will officially launch for Xbox consoles on Jan 31, 2023.

Today, Twitter users @IdleSloth84_ and @MACOS380 noticed that the beloved real-time strategy game, Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition, will be ported onto the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This information comes from the website of the videogame rating system, PEGI, which has created a rating for the ports.

The Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S ports of Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition will likely be officially announced during Age of Empires' 25th Anniversary Broadcast today at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. According to the PEGI website, the Xbox ports will launch on Oct. 25, 2022, presumably after they have been announced during the broadcast.

Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition is an enhanced remaster of Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings, one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed games in the entire Age of Empires series. It not only built upon the foundations of its predecessor with polished gameplay but also helped revolutionize the real-time strategy game genre.

The Definitive Edition of Age of Empire II adds four new playable civilizations, three new single-player campaigns, a co-op mode, new game modes, and improved HD graphics. With the Xbox ports on the horizon, a new generation of Xbox players will now be able to play this classic strategy game as Age of Empires II still holds up today, even among modern titles like Age of Empires IV .

It will be interesting to learn how Microsoft plans to implement gamepad controls on Age of Empires II, and whether or not it will support full mouse and keyboard on Xbox consoles as well. Either way, we should find out later today during the 25th anniversary show.

*Update* Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition heading to Xbox consoles and xCloud on Jan. 31, 2023

The Xbox console ports of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV have been officially announced, and they will launch next year in 2023. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is scheduled to be released on Jan. 31, 2023, with Age of Empires IV coming soon later on in 2023. Both titles will also launch on Xbox Cloud Gaming and join Microsoft's extensive library of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games .

In addition to bundling together all the PC version's updates, the console version will include feature mouse and keyboard support and crossplay so that console and PC players can play together and pit their empires against one another.

