The U.S. is likely to enter a recession sometime next year, forcing employers to cut jobs and causing corporate profits to shrink, according to a new survey of economists. The survey, released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics, found that more than half of respondents said the U.S. is headed toward a recession in the next 12 months. An additional 11% think the economy is already in a recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of shrinking growth.

4 DAYS AGO