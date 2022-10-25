Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
Traton Group again relies on Navistar for sales boost
Germany’s Traton Group reported a 32% drop in operating earnings for the first nine months of the year, but unit sales rose 11% thanks to the Volkswagen-owned truck holding company’s acquisition of Navistar. Excluding Navistar, unit sales would have been down 13% year over year. Strong demand for...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
GM’s Q3 2022 Earnings Beat Expectations Hitting A Record $41.9 Billion In Revenue
General Motors announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, including $2.55 adjusted earnings per share, an EBIT-adjusted net income of $4.3 billion, and a global revenue of $41.89 billion. The earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations by a large margin, with a slightly smaller-than-expected but still record-beating third-quarter revenue.
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
Harley-Davidson Reports 21-Percent Revenue Increase Year-On-Year In Q3 2022
On October 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson held its 2022 Q3 earnings call. How are things going following the unexpected production shutdown and supply chain hiccups earlier in the year? From Harley’s account, things are looking better than expected. Harley reports that in Q3, global motorcycle shipments are up 19 percent...
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Beats Topline Expectations
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock rose 0.74% (As on October 27, 11:55:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3, the company made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from the L4 advanced driver assistance systems being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 technology. Earlier, Argo AI had been unable to attract new investors. Accordingly, the company recorded a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3. The results were influenced by two things Ford signaled in mid-September: 1) supply shortages that left about 40,000 “vehicles on wheels” – built, but awaiting needed parts – in inventory at the end of September and 2) about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. Ford expects to complete the vehicles and sell them to dealers during Q4. Ford’s third-quarter operating cash flow was $3.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion, reflecting strong automotive cash generation. The company ended the quarter with cash and liquidity of $32 billion and $49 billion, respectively.
International Paper Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings
International Paper Co IP reported a third-quarter FY22 year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to $5.40 billion, beating the consensus of $5.37 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 6.7% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.9%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 106.3%. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 missed the analyst consensus of...
BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook
Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance. Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Microsoft Q1 FY2023 Earnings Growth Expected to Slow
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.30 vs. $2.27 in Q1 FY 2022. The company's Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to grow at a solid pace, but at the slowest rate in several years. Profit and revenue are also expected to increase at a much slower pace than in recent years.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-1.58 versus an estimate of $-1.78. Revenue was up $76.67 million from the same...
Amazon stock sinks 13% on weak fourth-quarter guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here are...
Amazon stock plummets 11%, threatening its trillion-dollar market cap after earnings warning about holiday sales
Amazon's stock price dropped 11% Friday as it warned of soft sales in the key holiday season. The online retailer's market cap is on course to fall below $1 trillion if those losses hold at the open. The world's biggest e-commerce company warned of an inflation-driven drop in spending and...
