protocol.com
How I decided to leave Peloton
Brad Olson is the new CEO of Sollis Health, a concierge health care startup that gives members 24/7 access to doctors, emergency rooms, and urgent care with no wait times. He joined the company in September after a six-year stint at Peloton, where he held various roles, including senior VP of member experience, chief membership officer, and chief business officer.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
protocol.com
Guarding the supply chain
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how Chainguard is trying to tackle the thorny problem of software supply chain security, Microsoft and Google Cloud report earnings, and TSMC halts work with a Chinese AI chip startup. Weakest links: Goodbye. In an industry focused on solving complicated problems, a team...
protocol.com
Tackling the enterprise app store
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Let Tackle CEO John Jahnke explain how enterprise cloud marketplaces work, why Amazon sold a bunch of antacids to Lower Manhattan offices after AWS released its revenue numbers, and this week in enterprise moves. Shopping for software. Enterprise software is notoriously difficult to...
protocol.com
Why CHROs aren’t taking recruiter calls
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we take another look at why it’s so hard to recruit talented senior HR leaders right now. Plus, we hear from the CEO of Sollis Health about what lured him away from Peloton after six years. — Allison Levitsky, reporter (email |...
protocol.com
Why Call of Duty matters
Good morning! As Activision Blizzard prepares to release the latest Call of Duty title, we take a close look at what the game says about the future of the industry. Call of Duty’s latest title is coming out tomorrow. But the future of gaming’s most lucrative and influential series remains cloudy, Protocol’s Nick Statt writes.
protocol.com
Where tech's midterm money has gone
Good morning! Data shows that Silicon Valley’s political giving supports many Democrats. But the area’s elite — including Marc Andreesen, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Reid Hoffman — are also trying to boost tech in politics. This morning, we're taking a close look at where the money is going.
protocol.com
But the currencies…
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Why ServiceNow beat its already lowered guidance for the third quarter if you ignore (gestures wildly), how Mobileye fared on its first day back on the public markets, and the ongoing power of defaults comes to security. No owners, only spenders. ServiceNow fell...
protocol.com
LendingClub sends a warning to the market
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the marketplace model wobbles, Alphabet feels the fintech pinch, and Binance.US makes a key hire. The day after my colleague Ben Brody wrote about Square’s growing business of selling access to your inbox, I got a come-on to my work email from the Blue Bottle across the street. The timing seemed a little too perfect. It illustrates the contradiction at the heart of Block: Square brings in the money, while the blockchain spin-offs spend it. Will TBD ever make money? Is it even meant to? Call them experiments, investments, or — ahem — bets: Block’s sidelines put more pressure on Square to deliver. If that means encouraging local businesses to use its email marketing features, you can blame it on bitcoin.
protocol.com
Tech’s political giving is trying to bring us more tech
GMI PAC has been one of the biggest recipients of Silicon Valley's largesse in the leadup to the midterm election. The crypto-allied, independent group focused on races that attracted little national interest, and was almost studiously bipartisan. In other words, GMI doesn't really look like the stereotype of Big Tech's...
protocol.com
In Washington
The news is out! Join the Financial Technology Association’s inaugural Fintech Summit: Shaping the Future of Finance, produced in partnership with Protocol. Taking place in Washington, D.C., on November 16th, the Summit will examine the most pressing issues in fintech. A Pennsylvania state legislator is poised to propose a...
protocol.com
ServiceNow's Bill McDermott is following the currency exchange rates
ServiceNow fell short of its third-quarter revenue guidance according to regular accounting standards, while also lowering its full year forecast on Wednesday. But like many companies reporting earnings this week, the SaaS giant was susceptible to foreign exchange impacts, and CEO Bill McDermott was pleased with its results. ServiceNow reported...
protocol.com
Social media's 2020 failures were a warning for '22. Brazil may be too.
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m thinking about how we don’t always learn the lessons we could from other countries. Plus, Musk is already shaking things up now that he owns Twitter, the U.S. isn’t done with export controls, and Washington State is super duper mad at Meta.
protocol.com
The CFPB wants banks and fintechs to do better
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the CFPB weighs in on financial data, Revolut pays with crypto, and the OCC elevates fintech. I’m gripped by nostalgia due to the oddest things — like Stripe’s announcement that is now fully available in Thailand, one of 47 countries where it operates. I remember noticing a Canadian flag in Stripe’s office on Second Street in San Francisco — this was well before it decamped to the Mission District and then the suburbs — and quizzing Patrick Collison about it. He told me his startup was indeed planning to venture north of the border. Stripe is still coy about its IPO plans, but its global expansion tells you everything you need to know. Pair a mature (and hopefully profitable) domestic business with fast-growing international markets and you’ve got a combination that investors are likely to swipe up.
protocol.com
Amazon and Google make peace over smart TV competition
Last week, the Competition Commission of India published a damning report, alleging that Google was preventing major TV manufacturers from adopting Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. This Thursday, Amazon announced that TCL, one of the manufacturers at the center of the dispute, is releasing two TV sets running its Fire TV software in Europe this fall.
protocol.com
In a win big for Amazon, TCL makes Fire TVs now
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at Amazon’s newest smart TV partner and what the match-up says about competition in the TV platform space. Also: new metaverse stats, and some musings about the way AI will change our understanding of history.
protocol.com
Call of Duty says farewell to the traditional console gaming model
When the latest Call of Duty title launches Friday, it will mark the end of one of gaming’s most enduring, lucrative, and influential series. Call of Duty isn’t disappearing, of course, but its future stands to change in both subtle and dramatic ways in the coming years. A transforming game industry and Microsoft’s pending acquisition of parent company Activision Blizzard, combined with a potentially bitter breakup from longtime partner Sony, have set the shooter series on a collision course with the kind of radical change franchise leadership has avoided for much of the last two decades.
protocol.com
The OCC is opening a new office for fintech
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is launching a new Office of Financial Technology early next year in response to the growth of fintech, the agency said Thursday. The new office will "build on and incorporate" the Office of Innovation, which the agency started in 2016. "Financial technology...
