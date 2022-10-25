Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the CFPB weighs in on financial data, Revolut pays with crypto, and the OCC elevates fintech. I’m gripped by nostalgia due to the oddest things — like Stripe’s announcement that is now fully available in Thailand, one of 47 countries where it operates. I remember noticing a Canadian flag in Stripe’s office on Second Street in San Francisco — this was well before it decamped to the Mission District and then the suburbs — and quizzing Patrick Collison about it. He told me his startup was indeed planning to venture north of the border. Stripe is still coy about its IPO plans, but its global expansion tells you everything you need to know. Pair a mature (and hopefully profitable) domestic business with fast-growing international markets and you’ve got a combination that investors are likely to swipe up.

8 HOURS AGO