Ukraine warns of Russian ‘secret work’ at nuclear plant, as US set to send anti-air missiles

Ukraine ’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.

Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.

The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb” allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation in the nine month war.

Meanwhile, Washington is considering sending longer range air defence missiles to Ukraine to defend against a Russian bombing campaign that has damaged vital energy infrastructure across the country.

Reuters reported that two US officials said Hawk interceptor missiles could be taken from storage in an upgrade to the Stinger missiles sent so far.