ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Burundi declares border with Rwanda open again after years

By ELOGE WILLY KANEZA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s foreign affairs minister has officially declared that the border between the East African country and Rwanda has been reopened.

The border between Burundi and Rwanda had been closed for almost six years, first amid political tensions and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albert Shingiro on Tuesday in a press conference indicated that Burundi maintains its position of calling on Rwanda to return coup-plotters it alleges fled there after trying to overthrow former President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2015.

Rwanda for its part reopened its border with Burundi several months ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies on the Security Council insisted Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine. They dismissed Moscow’s argument that the U.N. chief would be...
The Associated Press

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
The Associated Press

Crisis-stricken Cuba torn between ally Russia, neighbor U.S.

HAVANA (AP) — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its...
The Associated Press

Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments that would...
The Associated Press

3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the three dead migrants were from Guatemala and those injured were almost all from Guatemala and El Salvador. An SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled, authorities said. It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. The institute said six people had died and 22 been injured in such crashes in the last week.
The Associated Press

Kosovo expands timeline for Serbs to comply with car plates

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s authorities have apparently bowed to international pressure and softened their decision to ban illegal vehicle license plates, a move that could avoid riots by minority Serbs over the issue. Following a meeting Friday with ambassadors from the U.S. and four European countries — France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom — before the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said authorities decided it was “better” to offer other facilitating opportunities. For the first three weeks in November, those owing vehicles with illegal number plates will only be rebuked or warned. For the next two months they will be fined, and for three other months until April 21, they will drive only with replaced local plates, the prime minister said. U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that “an extension of the (license plates) timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West. Adam Michnik, a human rights activist turned editor of Poland’s liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, delivered a passionate speech upon receiving this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for communication and humanities. A team of refugee Olympic athletes, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect were among the other prize winners honored Friday at an event attended by Spain’s royal family. The awards are considered among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. “(Vladimir) Putin cannot win this war,” Michnik said during the royal gala in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.
The Associated Press

Activists say Iranian forces shot at protesters, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian security forces opened fire Friday on demonstrators in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations, activists said. They said the shooting in Zahedan killed at least two people, threatening to ignite further tensions. Located in Iran’s long-restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, Zahedan has seen the deadliest violence so far in the weeks of protests that have gripped Iran. The demonstrations in the city erupted in part over a rape allegation against a senior police officer there, dovetailing the protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy