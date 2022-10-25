ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Billsburg Brewery Hosting Fifth Anniversary Celebration October 29

JAMES CITY-Billsburg Brewery, located at the James City County Marina at 2054 Jamestown Rd., is hosting an all-day event in honor of the brewery’s fifth year in business on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature multiple food trucks, children’s activities, and live music. As part of the celebration,...
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29

NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6

HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
HAMPTON, VA
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

AMF Bowling In Williamsburg Rebrands As Bowlero

JAMES CITY-The AMF Bowling alley on Olde Towne Road in Greater Williamsburg has rebranded. On October 17, it was announced that the bowling alley changed names and is now Bowlero. Bowlero is described as “bowling, gaming, dining, and nightlife with a twist.”. The AMF Bowling alley on George Washington...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.

A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
HAMPTON, VA
falconpressnews.org

Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant, does Chick-fil-a have competition?

Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant might just be Chick-fil-A’s biggest competitor for the best chicken in Virginia Beach. Bobo’s is an old-timey feeling restaurant with a southern-style menu that is located on Shore Drive and caters primarily to locals. The restaurant offers great dishes I could eat every...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy