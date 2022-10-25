Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
3 Things To Do This Weekend: Halloween Edition
Need Halloween plans? Here are three things to do this Halloween weekend in Virginia Beach and Norfolk
peninsulachronicle.com
Billsburg Brewery Hosting Fifth Anniversary Celebration October 29
JAMES CITY-Billsburg Brewery, located at the James City County Marina at 2054 Jamestown Rd., is hosting an all-day event in honor of the brewery’s fifth year in business on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature multiple food trucks, children’s activities, and live music. As part of the celebration,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29
NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
peninsulachronicle.com
Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6
HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
wmra.org
Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
peninsulachronicle.com
AMF Bowling In Williamsburg Rebrands As Bowlero
JAMES CITY-The AMF Bowling alley on Olde Towne Road in Greater Williamsburg has rebranded. On October 17, it was announced that the bowling alley changed names and is now Bowlero. Bowlero is described as “bowling, gaming, dining, and nightlife with a twist.”. The AMF Bowling alley on George Washington...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.
A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
tmpresale.com
The Moody Blues’ John Lodge at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts in Virginia Beach Mar 6th, 2023 – presale password
The Moody Blues’ John Lodge presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now!. While this brief presale offer is on, you’ll have the chance to get The Moody Blues’ John Lodge concert tickets before the general public 😀. You won’t want to...
falconpressnews.org
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant, does Chick-fil-a have competition?
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant might just be Chick-fil-A’s biggest competitor for the best chicken in Virginia Beach. Bobo’s is an old-timey feeling restaurant with a southern-style menu that is located on Shore Drive and caters primarily to locals. The restaurant offers great dishes I could eat every...
Military father credits Newport News food pantry for helping him feed his family
A father and military member told News 3 he had no choice but to ask for help at at the Five Loaves Food Pantry in Newport News.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
tmpresale.com
Peppers event in Virginia Beach, VA Mar 15th, 2023 – presale code
New Pepper pre-sale code has just been published! For a limited time you can get your very own tickets before the public 😀. This could very well be the best opportunity ever to see Pepper live in Virginia Beach, VA. Below are the Pepper event specifics and pre-sale codes:. Onsale...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.
Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'
NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
Comments / 0