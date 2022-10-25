ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.45 per share.

