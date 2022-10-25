ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $467 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share.

