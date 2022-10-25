Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday under pressure from expectations for rain in dry global growing areas and for continued exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region. Soybean and corn futures advanced. Weather forecasts for showers...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firmer in rebound
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended stronger on Tuesday as the market recovered partially from losses in the previous session, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended up 10 cents at $13.82 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $6.90 higher at $415.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.41 cent to 72.28 cents per lb. * Traders are assessing U.S. export prospects and strong demand from domestic crushers as Midwest farmers enter the final stretch of harvest. * Rains in the U.S. Midwest are expected to slow the harvest in some areas, analysts said. The showers are welcome as shippers struggle with low water levels on the Mississippi River, though the difficulties will continue, analysts said. * Shipping woes will cut U.S. soybean export volumes and shift more corn exports to early 2023, the chief executive of Archer-Daniels-Midland said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
kitco.com
Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.
China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise as Record U.S. Crude Exports Signal a Hopeful Sign for Demand
Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strong performance, with the benchmark energy index set to open higher by more than 1%. Further gains in energy prices, with oil up around 1%, and S&P 500 futures set to gain about 0.2% (as of 9:00 AM ET) as better than expected earnings outside of mega cap technology and third quarter U.S. GDP having risen by a better than expected 2.6% are underpinning risk sentiment. Energy earnings continue to ramp up.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 12-14 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the third...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower. "There is improved weather outlook for U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat settles higher in turnaround from one-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Wednesday as the market bounced after falling to its lowest price in more than a month. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 5-3/4 cents at $8.40-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active contract jumped after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest price since Sept. 19. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 6-1/4 cents higher at $9.40-3/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1/4-cent to settle at $9.52 a bushel. * The Rosario grain exchange pegged Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest at 13.7 million tonnes, down from 15 million tonnes due to a protracted drought. * Weakness in the U.S. dollar helped support gains in futures, analysts said. A softer dollar makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers. * In Paris, Euronext wheat fell for a third day to touch a one-month low, weakened by a jump in the euro and competition from cheaper Russian supplies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from one-month low amid Ukraine export uncertainty
(New throughout, adds details on Ukraine exports and closing prices) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Wednesday amid uncertainty about exports from war-torn Ukraine, analysts said, while gains in corn and soybean futures evaporated. Concerns about Ukraine increased as data from the country's...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 5-week low, soybeans stay firm
* Dollar slide encourages CBOT wheat to consolidate * Black Sea competition, U.S. rain curb prices * Corn flat, soybeans higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a slide to a five-week low a day earlier, while soybeans extended gains as losses for the dollar added to recent export optimism. Corn was flat. The dollar index slipped to a one-month low as investors saw scope for the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb its pace of interest rate hikes as the economy slows. The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas, lent some support but wheat remained anchored by improving supply sentiment and sluggish U.S. exports. The chief executive of global grains merchant ADM said on Tuesday he saw no major risks to the continuation of a wartime Black Sea corridor from Ukraine, joining other market players in looking beyond tensions in current talks to extend the arrangement. Rain relief for some recently planted U.S winter wheat and developing crops in Argentina had also tempered weather worries. "There is the improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be extended." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.09% at $8.34 a bushel by 1212 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 on Tuesday. CBOT soybeans added 0.75% to $14.02-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $6.86-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans have faced supply pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest. However, signs of improved demand from China and brisk domestic processing activity have lent support to U.S. soybeans, countering concerns about an economic downturn and competition from Brazilian supplies. Prices at 1212 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 834.00 -0.75 -0.09 770.75 8.21 CBOT corn 686.25 0.00 0.00 593.25 15.68 CBOT soy 1402.75 10.50 0.75 1339.25 4.74 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 333.75 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 47.68 Paris rape 642.00 5.00 0.78 754.00 -14.85 WTI crude oil 86.25 0.93 1.09 75.21 14.68 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.01 0.54 1.1368 -11.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
Comments / 0