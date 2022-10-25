Read full article on original website
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
‘Monstrous’ east African oil project will emit vast amounts of carbon, data shows
An oil pipeline under construction in east Africa will produce vast amounts of carbon dioxide, according to new analysis. The project will result in 379m tonnes of climate-heating pollution, according to an expert assessment, more than 25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania, the host nations. The...
French firm puts 5,500 solar panels on a farm producing food and energy while combating climate crisis
A solar energy firm in France is running a large scale experiment to find out whether solar energy can be produced without interfering with agriculture. TSE, a solar energy firm, is running the experiment in the Haute-Saône region of the country's northeast, according to a report by Euronews published on Wednesday.
Agriculture Online
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
electrek.co
The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026
One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
Rare earth elements could be new front in struggle for U.S. energy independence | Opinion
The gasoline shortages of the 1970s and 1980s were created by trade embargoes and political upheaval in the small handful of countries responsible for the vast majority of global oil production. Since that time, the US. has fought several wars in the Middle East and provided tremendous sums of foreign...
International energy chief warns the world is in ‘the first truly global energy crisis’
“Unfortunate” policy decisions mean energy supplies could come under further pressure, according to the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol. Surging inflation has driven day-to-day costs increasingly higher this year, sparking widespread concerns that a global recession is imminent. Soaring fuel prices are expected to continue pinching...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat sag on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged lower on Friday as gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to importers, analysts said. The stronger dollar added to concerns about slowing export demand for...
Agriculture Online
Ivory Coast starts construction on first biomass power plant
AYEBO, Ivory Coast, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has started construction on its first biomass-fired power generation plant, a 46 megawatt (MW) project backed by France's EDF , the company building it said on Monday. The plant will cost over 200 million euros ($199 million) and is expected to...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Thai Sept exports top forecast but Chinese shipments fall
Sept trade deficit $853 mln vs $2.9 bln deficit in poll. (Adds detail, ministers' comments) BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased global activity, an improved supply of components and a weak baht currency , but exports to China continued to fall, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
CNBC
Energy security, not climate change, is driving clean energy investment, IEA chief says
The newest edition of the IEA's World Energy Outlook comes at a time of significant uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets. According to Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, the changes taking place appear to be seismic ones. "Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's...
Agriculture Online
Romania's sunseed crop at over 2 mln tonnes - minister
BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped over 2 million tonnes of sunseed this year, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, down from 2021 due to a prolonged drought. High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the European Union. In Romania,...
Agriculture Online
Thailand to rely on coal for power longer amid record gas prices
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to burn coal for power for longer after it extended the lifespans of some plants to cope with record high natural gas prices, the assistant secretary general of its Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Wednesday. The country has intensified its search for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion in grants for EV battery projects in 12 states
The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
