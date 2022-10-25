ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026

One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat sag on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand

(Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged lower on Friday as gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to importers, analysts said. The stronger dollar added to concerns about slowing export demand for...
Ivory Coast starts construction on first biomass power plant

AYEBO, Ivory Coast, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has started construction on its first biomass-fired power generation plant, a 46 megawatt (MW) project backed by France's EDF , the company building it said on Monday. The plant will cost over 200 million euros ($199 million) and is expected to...
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year

Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
UPDATE 2-Thai Sept exports top forecast but Chinese shipments fall

Sept trade deficit $853 mln vs $2.9 bln deficit in poll. (Adds detail, ministers' comments) BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased global activity, an improved supply of components and a weak baht currency , but exports to China continued to fall, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Romania's sunseed crop at over 2 mln tonnes - minister

BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped over 2 million tonnes of sunseed this year, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, down from 2021 due to a prolonged drought. High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the European Union. In Romania,...
Thailand to rely on coal for power longer amid record gas prices

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to burn coal for power for longer after it extended the lifespans of some plants to cope with record high natural gas prices, the assistant secretary general of its Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Wednesday. The country has intensified its search for...
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes

(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
