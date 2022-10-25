A Patriots player who entered the 2022 NFL season as a starter in New England has a chance to finish the remainder of the campaign elsewhere. Isaiah Wynn has fallen out of favor in Foxboro. The fifth-year offensive tackle, who the Patriots selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has been somewhat of a liability for New England through seven weeks. Penalties seem to always find Wynn, who also has been an abject disaster as a pass-blocker. The Georgia product was benched in two of the last three games he played in and he was scratched from Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO