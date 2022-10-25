ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM

When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Affordable Halloween costume ideas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is fast approaching and it's not too late to get your costume ready. Some costumes for kids cost close to $50 and that's a lot of money to spend on something that might only be used once. So, if you're looking to save, here's how you can create an affordable costume for just a few bucks, a cardboard box and endless imagination.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Over Two Dozen Become U.S. Citizens At SFCC Ceremony

New Mexico has 25 new US citizens today after a Naturalization Ceremony was held Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.- The new citizens come from various ages and walks of life, all looking forward to the benefits of being a U.S. citizen. The 25 came from Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico,...
SANTA FE, NM
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course

This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Pumpkin Glow & Show At Overlook Park Saturday Oct. 29!

The Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show starts at 4-9 p.m. Oct. 29! Courtesy/LAC. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show 4-9 p.m. Oct. 29!. Historically, the Los...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza

Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
SANTA FE, NM
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
RIO RANCHO, NM

