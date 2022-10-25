Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Eastern New Mexico University receives $700k grant for research
Three universities are a part of the project: ENMU, the University of New Mexico (UNM), and New Mexico State University (NMSU).
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
KOAT 7
Affordable Halloween costume ideas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is fast approaching and it's not too late to get your costume ready. Some costumes for kids cost close to $50 and that's a lot of money to spend on something that might only be used once. So, if you're looking to save, here's how you can create an affordable costume for just a few bucks, a cardboard box and endless imagination.
ksfr.org
Over Two Dozen Become U.S. Citizens At SFCC Ceremony
New Mexico has 25 new US citizens today after a Naturalization Ceremony was held Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.- The new citizens come from various ages and walks of life, all looking forward to the benefits of being a U.S. citizen. The 25 came from Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico,...
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ladailypost.com
Pumpkin Glow & Show At Overlook Park Saturday Oct. 29!
The Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show starts at 4-9 p.m. Oct. 29! Courtesy/LAC. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show 4-9 p.m. Oct. 29!. Historically, the Los...
KRQE News 13
Los Alamos Middle School football season ends early after racist remarks by players
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Middle School football coach has forfeited the final game of the season and is making his team take sensitivity training. It comes after he and others heard some of his players chanting racist remarks at the Santa Fe Indian School. On...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
losalamosreporter.com
Mark Ronchetti To Host Meet And Greet Event At 11 a.m. Nov. 7 At Senor Tortas
Republican gubernatorial Mark Ronchetti will be in Los Alamos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 – Election Eve. Lisa Hampton has been working with the Ronchetti campaign team to host a meet and greet with him for the entire community as his campaign winds down and the visit will be the next to last stop.
KRQE News 13
Local Chevron gas station goes all out with spooky Halloween display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year. Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown. The manager says...
santafe.com
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza
Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
KRQE News 13
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
