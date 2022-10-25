Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
Harvest Chili
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen. Chef Mark whipped up a mouth-watering harvest chili, and Shani got us hyped up for the Halloween weekend with a witchy cocktail called The Salem Brew. Southern Flair...
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton
Candidate Profile: Phillip Hawkins, Jr. (Norfolk …. Admirals city series kicks off with Hampton. Do you …. The Norfolk Admirals are highlighting all the cities in Hampton Roads with a new city series that kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The "Hampton Admirals" are taking on the Maine Mariners. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/GR0KQJuEHE.
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill …. A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate the murder of witnesses...
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Opponents of Port 460 project in Suffolk file lawsuit. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Legacy Lounge owners back in court, fighting to get …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death …. WAVY News 10's...
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Suffolk announces playground replacement project at Planter’s Park
The demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31.
Motorists warned of traffic delays amid ‘super load move’ in Suffolk Thursday
Traffic officials in Suffolk are warning motorists ahead of a "super load move" Thursday.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue welcomes 31 newly graduated firefighters
The new firefighters graduated with the Hampton Roads Fire Academy (HRFA) class 42 and completed intensive State-Certified Basis Recruit Training that was combined with grueling physical training that began in October 2021.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Meet Capt. Alvie 'Cool' Culanding, the first Filipino American captain at Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To understand who Alvie Aquino Culanding is today, you'll have to know his parents, two immigrants from the Philippines who started a family in the United States and settled in Hampton Roads. Culanding's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 60s and his mother...
Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
Newport News Transportation Center Opening Delayed
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Transportation Center, a joint effort between the City of Newport News, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), will not open this year as expected. The project first broke ground in July 2020. It is being...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
New survey asks VB residents’ input on where to dispose of Thanksgiving grease, oil
Officials with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities are asking residents to complete a short online survey to gauge interest in drop-off locations for residential quantities of fats, oil, and grease after Thanksgiving.
