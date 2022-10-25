ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Harvest Chili

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen. Chef Mark whipped up a mouth-watering harvest chili, and Shani got us hyped up for the Halloween weekend with a witchy cocktail called The Salem Brew. Southern Flair...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

Candidate Profile: Phillip Hawkins, Jr. (Norfolk …. Admirals city series kicks off with Hampton. Do you …. The Norfolk Admirals are highlighting all the cities in Hampton Roads with a new city series that kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The "Hampton Admirals" are taking on the Maine Mariners. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/GR0KQJuEHE.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Opponents of Port 460 project in Suffolk file lawsuit. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Legacy Lounge owners back in court, fighting to get …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death …. WAVY News 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Transportation Center Opening Delayed

NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Transportation Center, a joint effort between the City of Newport News, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), will not open this year as expected. The project first broke ground in July 2020. It is being...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA

