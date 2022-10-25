ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD looking for suspect who shot 2 men at SE Houston Chevron gas station, killing 1

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDIwo_0iljA1JD00

Houston police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot two men, killing one of them at a Chevron gas station on the south side of town Tuesday morning.

HPD received the call at 1:53 a.m. to Reed Road and SH-288, just down the street from Worthing High School. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head behind the gas station.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a second man running to a random car in the drive-thru of the Jack in the Box next door. When the occupant(s) didn't let him inside, he ran to the Chevron for help before collapsing inside the convenience store from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders treated him at the scene, before transporting him to a hospital in critical condition for surgery.

Investigators said at this time, they do not have any suspects or witnesses. They found multiple shell casings and one pistol at the scene, but are not sure who it belongs to yet.

Lt. J.P. Horelica said convenience store clerks were working at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

ABC13 Houston

