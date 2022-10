The design of the “Under-i” project has been reconfigured from a park to primarily parking. According to an evolving concept plan by the city of Orlando, the Under-i project, now referred to as The Bridge District, will be home to 507 parking spaces, including 70 reserved for ride-sharing services. Surrounding the parking lots will be narrow public areas that could include art sculptures and light displays, but the original plans — which hinted at basketball courts, skate parks and soccer fields — are no more.

