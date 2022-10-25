ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Comments / 2

Marlo sheepherder
3d ago

The democrats are getting scared and continue the smear campaign. Most don’t understand common sense so they see him as a conspiracy theorist. People have been exploring and using alternative medicine for centuries.

KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
vikings.com

Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits

MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
edinazephyrus.com

Minneapolis drought devastates Minnehaha Creek

Minneapolis citizens’ concerns are heightening as water attractions dry up at an alarming rate; the Minnehaha Creek in particular is more dry and dreary than ever. With the absence of water flow, the Minnehaha Falls along the creek have halted. Just three years ago, inflatable tubing down the creek was a popular activity in Edina. Now, the water level will not surpass ankle depth anywhere along the route.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout

The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween

On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
STILLWATER, MN

