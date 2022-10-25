Read full article on original website
Marlo sheepherder
3d ago
The democrats are getting scared and continue the smear campaign. Most don’t understand common sense so they see him as a conspiracy theorist. People have been exploring and using alternative medicine for centuries.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
William Lucas and the Death Defying Fall Off of the (Old) High Bridge (1962)Matt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Ilhan Omar drops tens of thousands on private security following calls to defund, dismantle police
Ilhan Omar, a defund police supporter who backed dismantling and replacing the Minneapolis PD, recently dropped tens of thousands of campaign cash into private security services.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
vikings.com
Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits
MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
Steve Sviggum resigns as U of M Board of Regents vice chair following Morris comments
Steve Sviggum has announced his resignation as the vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Sviggum confirmed he would step down from his role in a letter Tuesday to chair Ken Powell, which comes after he attracted criticism for questioning whether increased "diversity" at the U of M's Morris campus was behind declining enrollment.
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
redlakenationnews.com
Culture war issues drive debate in some hotly contested Minnesota school board races
Todd Madson takes note of the signs in his neighbors' yards when he goes campaigning door-to-door in Orono. The father of two and first-time school board candidate gravitates toward homes that display support for a conservative slate campaigning on policy proposals diametrically opposed to his. Those residents typically want to...
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
edinazephyrus.com
Minneapolis drought devastates Minnehaha Creek
Minneapolis citizens’ concerns are heightening as water attractions dry up at an alarming rate; the Minnehaha Creek in particular is more dry and dreary than ever. With the absence of water flow, the Minnehaha Falls along the creek have halted. Just three years ago, inflatable tubing down the creek was a popular activity in Edina. Now, the water level will not surpass ankle depth anywhere along the route.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
'We need to figure out what happened' | How did the Roseville shelter-in-place alert accidentally spread so far?
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As they searched for a homicide suspect Tuesday morning, Roseville Police called for a shelter-in-place, designed to reach people within a one-square-mile radius of the scene on Ryan Avenue. But as tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area soon discovered, the alert...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
mprnews.org
These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween
On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
Comments / 2