Very nice weather over the weekend
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Recreational marijuana debate to be decided Nov. 8. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
Tourism brings in billions of dollars to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in South Dakota, bringing in millions of people to the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Wednesday, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association’s held their annual meeting to see the impact this year’s tourist season had on the region.
South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
Recreational marijuana debate to be decided Nov. 8
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is a ballot issue that has had a polarizing past in South Dakota politics. “This is about our kids and our community,” Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West stated. With elections two weeks away, public safety officials from around the region are gathering to voice their concerns about the newest push to legalize recreational marijuana in November.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citing a shortage of fuels across South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order allowing truckers to spend more time behind the wheel as they make deliveries. This 30-day order exempts deliver of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gas, diesel exhaust...
Noem’s Spearfish rally encourages voters to go to the polls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote. The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.
Rallygoers are trending younger
What’s your favorite Halloween candy?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just like political polls, surveys about favorite Halloween treats can be all over the page. Take South Dakota’s favorite. According to CandyStore.com, Jolly Ranchers rule supreme, followed by Starburst and Candy Corn. A quick polling of some “local” KOTA/KEVN staffers shows the favorites tend to be Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls and Dum-Dums.
Smith campaign makes campaign finance filing error
PIERRE, S.D. - A campaign finance filing error by Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign turned in a debacle for his team. Monday, Smith submitted his campaign finance report to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office with substantial errors, prompting his Republican opponent Kristi Noem to call for him to be investigated.
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
PIERRE, S.D. - According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.”. This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat...
Investigation into Noem’s use of state airplane ends
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state’s attorney and the Division of Criminal Investigation, tasked with looking into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane, conclude that there were no facts she misused the plane and that the plane’s records were tampered with. “There is no...
National Prescription Take-Back Day provides a way to remove unwanted prescription drugs from homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -If you have leftover, unwanted prescription drugs, the Drug Enforcement Administration has a National Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies in towns across the Black Hills. DSS...
