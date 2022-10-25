Read full article on original website
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with the bundle, and how to get your hands on it.
God Of War Ragnarök dev says more enemy variety was a big priority
The combat team behind God of War Ragnarök has gone the extra mile to make sure the enemies in the new game are as formidable, exciting and faithful to the foundations of Norse mythology to put players through their paces. Of course, God of War Ragnarök is now in...
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims Las Almas could “100%” be a Warzone 2 map
Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed that Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas will “100%” be Warzone 2.0’s next battle royale map after the location featured in the 2022 title’s campaign. Modern Warfare 2’s early access campaign dropped on October 20, letting players dive into...
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Modern Warfare 2 Zombies teaser has already been found
Funnily enough, it looks like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will feature a Zombies mode in spite of Infinity Ward being firm on the fact that the iconic monsters will be loafing off this year. There was no ability to misinterpret the PR's statement in the Modern Warfare II...
Modern Warfare 2 Movement Changes Explained
The team at Infinity Ward has introduced some major changes to the gameplay formula in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, player movement has been altered and we have the breakdown of what's been introduced and tossed away. Each Call of Duty title brings its own flair to the...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is “not based on actual events” says developer
Modern Warfare 2’s full release launched worldwide today (October 28) and in the midst of the excitement, the game’s narrative director Brian Bloom is keen to confirm that the game is “not based on actual events” despite some similarities. Heard by PCGamesN during an interview, Bloom...
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
PlayStation fan archives every PS2 manual online, preserving them forever
A PlayStation mega fan and video game preservationist has scanned every single US manual for PlayStation 2 in 4K resolution, and it only took a sum of $40,000 to do it. I didn't have a PlayStation 2, in fact, the first console that we got was the Nintendo Wii. We did have the family computer though and the novelty of Windows XP allowed us to have a profile for my mum, my dad, and us lot with our own democratically chosen desktop wallpaper. While we waited for games to install, we would leaf through the manuals, filled with greyscale promise of the game's potential. That same shot of nostalgia motivated Kirkland to restore all 1,902 manuals to the glory of full 4K resolution in an entry to Archive.org and allow other players to sift through the memories they stir up.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Detailed; Will Feature Campaign Characters
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Raids mode has been detailed and it sounds like it will be a pretty big expansion of the game's campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed entries in the entire franchise with a big blockbuster campaign, a traditional multiplayer mode, a spec-ops co-op mode, the addition of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and post-launch content such as Raids. The massive game still has a lot of unknowns, but we're starting to learn more as we approach the game's imminent release.
GAMINGbible
