A PlayStation mega fan and video game preservationist has scanned every single US manual for PlayStation 2 in 4K resolution, and it only took a sum of $40,000 to do it. I didn't have a PlayStation 2, in fact, the first console that we got was the Nintendo Wii. We did have the family computer though and the novelty of Windows XP allowed us to have a profile for my mum, my dad, and us lot with our own democratically chosen desktop wallpaper. While we waited for games to install, we would leaf through the manuals, filled with greyscale promise of the game's potential. That same shot of nostalgia motivated Kirkland to restore all 1,902 manuals to the glory of full 4K resolution in an entry to Archive.org and allow other players to sift through the memories they stir up.

2 DAYS AGO