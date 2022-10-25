ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for two 2023 draft picks on Thursday. Headed to the Giants are a third-round conditional draft pick (Kansas City received the pick when the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager earlier this year) and a 2023 sixth-round selection.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy