Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for two 2023 draft picks on Thursday. Headed to the Giants are a third-round conditional draft pick (Kansas City received the pick when the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager earlier this year) and a 2023 sixth-round selection.
Yardbarker
Steelers Week 8 Injury Report Reveals CB Ahkello Witherspoon Expected Back For Tough Task Against Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a Week 8 matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and it could potentially crush any playoff hopes anyone in the organization is still clinging onto. Philadelphia is one of the best and healthiest teams in the NFL following the franchise’s bye week. The...
Comments / 0