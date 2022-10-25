Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
83% of Nebraska kids have detectable lead levels, but unprecedented help is coming
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A recent study shows more than half of all children in the United States have detectable lead levels in their blood, and Nebraska is even worse. According to research shared by the American Journal of Diseases of Children, 83% of kids have detectable levels statewide. That’s the highest rate in the country, according to all of the shared data.
Authorities fear Midwest beef thefts, if not stopped, could mean higher prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The beef theft ring that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped uncover over the past few months has resulted in a $9 million loss. Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday that authorities still haven’t identified all the victims, but he believes that thefts like these could affect local meat prices.
Local pharmacies assist national chains with shortage of common antibiotic for children
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic Amoxicillin are facing supply shortages across the country. Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Drought is one of the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau spoke on Thursday about the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. The most important concerns being crop input costs and drought. Experts say that farm income is up, but the cost of production has soared to record levels, meaning...
PAC forms to fight Nebraska Board of Education candidates it calls ‘extremists’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Trust Nebraska Teachers, a new political action committee, is fighting against candidates for the State Board of Education whom they deem “extremists.”. The PAC says it wants to educate voters about the “harmful, extreme positions” of candidates Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and...
Raynham police expand search for missing teen across several states
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police have expanded their search for a teen that was reported missing last week. Colleen Weaver, 16, was reported missing last Tuesday after she was last seen leaving her home between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. Police said Tuesday that their investigation leads them...
Robber’s Cave, former Lincoln zoo president get top Nebraska tourism honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One tourist hot spot in Lincoln, and a driving force behind another, were recognized at the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference on Thursday. Lincoln Children’s Zoo President Emeritus John Chapo received the 2022 Henry Fonda Award. The award is the highest honor given at the event.
Economic recovery town halls to be held across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be holding a series of town halls across the state. The town halls will discuss the Economic Recovery Act, its programs and the needs across the state. Under the act, the Legislature would appropriate $450 million in federal...
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
Nebraska Soybean Board executive director announces resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Soybean Board’s executive director announced his resignation, and the board is seeking his replacement. Executive Director Scott Ritzman will resign the position on Oct. 28 with intentions of returning to grain export industries. “I have enjoyed getting to work for our innovative...
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
Vigil to be held for missing 16-year-old Raynham girl
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday for a 16-year-old Raynham girl who has been missing for over a week. Raynham police said that Colleen Weaver left her home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. and her family said they have not heard from her since.
Clouds increasing on Wednesday; Scattered rain on Thursday
Wednesday features another chilly start to the day, followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower-60s. However, you may notice more clouds as the day progresses. The clouds will move into the area from west to east, so areas closer to the Tri-Cities will see fewer hours of sunshine during the morning.
Rain chances and cool temperatures
Our average high for the end of October is in the upper 50s and lower 60s and that’s exactly what we have in our forecast as we head towards the weekend. It is going to try to warm up a little bit over the weekend and early next week, but a cold front by the end of next week should knock those temperatures back down.
