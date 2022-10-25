ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

klkntv.com

83% of Nebraska kids have detectable lead levels, but unprecedented help is coming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A recent study shows more than half of all children in the United States have detectable lead levels in their blood, and Nebraska is even worse. According to research shared by the American Journal of Diseases of Children, 83% of kids have detectable levels statewide. That’s the highest rate in the country, according to all of the shared data.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Local pharmacies assist national chains with shortage of common antibiotic for children

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic Amoxicillin are facing supply shortages across the country. Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
klkntv.com

Raynham police expand search for missing teen across several states

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police have expanded their search for a teen that was reported missing last week. Colleen Weaver, 16, was reported missing last Tuesday after she was last seen leaving her home between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. Police said Tuesday that their investigation leads them...
RAYNHAM, MA
klkntv.com

Economic recovery town halls to be held across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be holding a series of town halls across the state. The town halls will discuss the Economic Recovery Act, its programs and the needs across the state. Under the act, the Legislature would appropriate $450 million in federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Soybean Board executive director announces resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Soybean Board’s executive director announced his resignation, and the board is seeking his replacement. Executive Director Scott Ritzman will resign the position on Oct. 28 with intentions of returning to grain export industries. “I have enjoyed getting to work for our innovative...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Vigil to be held for missing 16-year-old Raynham girl

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday for a 16-year-old Raynham girl who has been missing for over a week. Raynham police said that Colleen Weaver left her home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. and her family said they have not heard from her since.
RAYNHAM, MA
klkntv.com

Clouds increasing on Wednesday; Scattered rain on Thursday

Wednesday features another chilly start to the day, followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower-60s. However, you may notice more clouds as the day progresses. The clouds will move into the area from west to east, so areas closer to the Tri-Cities will see fewer hours of sunshine during the morning.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain chances and cool temperatures

Our average high for the end of October is in the upper 50s and lower 60s and that’s exactly what we have in our forecast as we head towards the weekend. It is going to try to warm up a little bit over the weekend and early next week, but a cold front by the end of next week should knock those temperatures back down.
NEBRASKA STATE

