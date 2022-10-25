ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak delivers one of longest first speeches by a new PM

By Ian Jones
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister was one of longest delivered in Downing Street by a newly appointed prime minister in recent decades.

He spoke for five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than the time taken by nearly all of his predecessors when they made similar remarks at the start of their premiership.

The one exception is Boris Johnson , who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds in Downing Street after being appointed prime minister in 2019.

Mr Sunak spoke for almost two minutes longer than Liz Truss , who took four minutes and four seconds to deliver her first speech in September 2022.

His speech also outran that of Theresa May in 2016 (four minutes and 42 seconds), David Cameron in 2010 (four minutes exactly), Gordon Brown in 2007 (two minutes and 49 seconds), Tony Blair in 1997 (five minutes and 17 seconds) and John Major in 1990 (two minutes and 49 seconds).

BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Daily Mail

Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
The Independent

Where did Rishi Sunak go to school?

Rishi Sunak is to be the UK’s new prime minister after securing the support of the vast majority of the Conservative parliamentary party to be named their new leader, seeing off a challenge from Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.Mr Sunak is a familiar face after serving as Boris Johnson’s chancellor throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when he led the £69bn furlough scheme to keep people in work and the (perhaps unwise) Eat Out to Help Out campaign to encourage economic growth.He was also criticised during that time after being caught up in the “Partygate” furore, for which he received a fixed-penalty...
BBC

Rishi Sunak defends return of Suella Braverman to Home Office

Rishi Sunak has defended re-appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary days after she quit over data breaches. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the new PM of doing a "grubby deal" with Ms Braverman to secure her support in the recent Tory leadership contest. He also asked if officials had...
mailplus.co.uk

Truss: Brighter days lie ahead

Liz Truss hailed her 'significant achievements' today as she gave her farewell speech in Downing Street – sealing her fate as the shortest-serving PM ever. Miss Truss made a valedictory statement outside No10 as she drew a line under a disastrous 49 days in charge of the UK. Watched...
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
mailplus.co.uk

The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM

LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closerWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
BBC

Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in

The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
The Independent

What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
AFP

Who could become UK's new PM?

Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak -  Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
The Independent

Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM

Staunch Liz Truss ally Therese Coffey has said her former boss is “enjoying a well-deserved break” after becoming the UK’s shortest-serving premier.The Cabinet minister said she had been in touch with her “good friend” Ms Truss and looked forward to her returning to the backbenches after a “short break” with her family.Dr Coffey, who was Ms Truss’s deputy prime minister and health secretary, and was reappointed to the Cabinet as Environment Secretary when Rishi Sunak took the reins in No 10, was asked how the ex-PM is faring following her departure just 49 days into the top job.She told Sky...
The Independent

The Independent

