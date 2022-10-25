Early Voting Continues Across South Florida

Early voting turnout pretty light across South Florida

About 12-thousand votes were cast in Miami-Dade which represents less than 1-percent of all eligible voters in the county.

In Broward county, just under 10-thousand votes were cast, which also represents less than 1-percent of all eligible voters in the county.

Both counties are continuing to see vote-by-mail ballots come in which puts the total turnout in each county just about 8-percent of all eligible voters.

Early voting locations in both counties are open from 7a-7p now through Sunday November 6th.