Wind Advisory for North Texas, much cooler temperatures

Welcome rain yesterday, too much wind today, clearing skies, Pleasant temperatures, more rain, and then cooler weather again. Those are our weather stories over the next 7 days!

Well, how about this wind this morning?! Crazy! Some areas are getting wind gusts to 50 mph. These very strong winds will continue through today! Therefore, a wind advisory is in effect for all of North Texas and pretty much over 60% of the state. Drivers of high profile vehicles please hold onto your steering wheel, especially if you're not carrying any loads and driving over the interstate flyovers.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

The other big story...the welcome rain yesterday. Anywhere between 1" to 5" of rain fell across north Texas. Officially at DFW airport, 2.30". And there's more in the forecast on Friday.

We're waking up to temperatures near 50° this morning, with wind gusting over 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for today. Decreasing clouds, windy and chilly today with highs in the upper 60s. Wind will gust over 45 mph.

The wind relaxes this evening and will be virtually calm tomorrow morning. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s across much of the area. I'd protect any tender vegetation that are in pots and bring them indoors.

Sunny and perfect for Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the Low 70s. By Thursday, the wind will increase from the south, clouds will increase by evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Our next storm system, believe it or not,i s in the Gulf of Alaska right now. This will rapidly cruise through the Pacific Northwest, down the spine of the Rockies and then into north Texas by Friday. WIdespread showers and thunderstorm activity will overspread north Texas. There could be a few strong storms as well. Afternoon highs will hover in the low to mid 60s all day long. They may even drop into the 50s by evening. One to two inches of rain is possible. Right now, the severity looks low, but something I will monitor just in case.

The system presses out of Texas on Saturday. I'm looking for decreasing clouds, a heck of a lot of wind again with afternoon highs only in the low 60s. Upper 60s for Sunday, low 70s by Monday. So, in a nutshell, a perfect weekend for all of us, although it will be rather cool for this time of the year.

*Yest Rain: 1.96 "; High: 76; Low: 62

*Today’s Averages: High: 75; Low: 54

*Record high: 89 (1927, 1950, 1992); Record low: 35 (1995, 1980)

*October rain: 2.37"; deficit: ­­­­­0.94"

*2022 Rain: 25.79”; 2022 deficit: 4.79"

*Sunrise: 7:40am; Sunset: 6:44pm

Today: *Wind Advisory*.. Morning sprinkles, afternoon sun and WIND!Much cooler. High: Upper 60s. Wind: NW 20-30, G50 mph.

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool. Low: 46-52. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tomorrow: Sunny and perfect. High: Low 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and seasonable. Showers and storms possible by late evening. High: Mid 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: Low 60s.

Saturday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy and cool. High: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: Upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny and perfect. High: Low 70s.