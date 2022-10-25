Read full article on original website
Global oil giants rake in massive profits in third quarter
(Reuters) – Global oil-and-gas giants including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Equinor posted huge profits in the third quarter, benefiting from surging energy costs that have boosted inflation around the world and hit consumers hard. Oil companies booked billions of dollars in profits as prices for crude, natural gas and...
Exclusive-Russia’s finance ministry cuts 2023 taxable oil expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. Selling oil and gas has been one...
Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months
LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. The forecast reduction was due to...
Imperial Oil quarterly profit more than doubles amid tighter energy supply
(Reuters) – Imperial Oil Ltd reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, on the back of higher energy prices amid tighter global supplies. Oil companies are posting record profits amid higher prices and tight supplies on output cut decisions that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.
German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe’s largest economy staved off the threat of recession for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in...
OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC’s view that world oil demand will keep rising for longer than many other forecasters predict is not expected to change much in its forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum...
Czech parliament locks in 2023 deficit at $12 billion as war, energy crisis bite
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech parliament gave its initial nod to the 2023 state budget bill, setting the deficit at 295 billion crowns ($12.1 billion) as the country grapples with soaring energy prices and other impacts of the war in Ukraine. The planned deficit — which is the bulk...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
Italy’s Meloni tells Germany’s Scholz measures to cut energy prices are urgently needed
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome’s government said in a statement. “Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Pioneer Natural Resources third-quarter profit surges
(Reuters) – U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Thursday posted an 89.9% jump in third-quarter profit as crude prices hovered near multi-year highs following sanctions on Russia, a leading producer of oil and gas. Net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $1.98 billion, or $7.93 a...
Japan unveils $200 billion in new spending to ease inflation pain
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would spend $200 billion on an economic stimulus package meant to tame inflation and cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs. The government’s announcement came hours after the central kept interest rates ultra-low, a double-barrelled signal that Tokyo will continue pouring...
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Elliott raises Swedish Match stake again as Philip Morris deadline looms
(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match to over 10%, it said in a filing on Friday, increasing its clout over Philip Morris International’s (PMI) $16 billion takeover bid for the Swedish company. The move comes a week before the Nov. 4 deadline...
Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s shares tumbled about 13% in premarket trading, with the online retailer coming close to losing its spot in the trillion-dollar company club, after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. The dour outlook worsened this week’s tech selloff amid fears of a looming recession,...
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain
SOPELA, Spain (Reuters) – Dozens of wildfires raged in northern Spain on Friday after unusually high temperatures hitting 30 Celsius (86F) in some areas a day earlier turned vegetation into dry fuel, adding to mounting concerns about changing weather patterns in Europe. In the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria...
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
China expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Friday issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors in a bid to improve industrial and supply chains. The new list, with the number of industries expanding...
