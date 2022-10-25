ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain

SOPELA, Spain (Reuters) – Dozens of wildfires raged in northern Spain on Friday after unusually high temperatures hitting 30 Celsius (86F) in some areas a day earlier turned vegetation into dry fuel, adding to mounting concerns about changing weather patterns in Europe. In the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria...
104.1 WIKY

Macron wants to replant 10% of French forest after summer wildfires

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed to replant 1 billion trees within 10 years, or 10% of the French forest, after massive summer wildfires ravaged huge areas of the country, especially in the southwest. Faced with the increased risk of fires amid mounting concern over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy