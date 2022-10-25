Read full article on original website
Italy to end ban on health workers not vaccinated against Covid
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian doctors and nurses suspended from work because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon be reinstated, new Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said on Friday. The move is motivated by a worrying shortage of medical personnel together with declining cases of Covid-19. The new government...
U.S. FDA panel backs GSK’s anemia drug for kidney disease patients on dialysis
(Reuters) -A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc’s drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population. The panel voted in favor of the drug only for patients on dialysis, although GSK was aiming...
EMA panel lists heavy menstrual bleeding as side effect of Moderna, Pfizer shots
(Reuters) – A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of Pfizer Inc/BioNtech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected
BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says
LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...
‘Try harder’: UK PM Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over nurses’ pay
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was challenged by an elderly patient at a London hospital on Friday who told him it was “a pity” the government did not pay nurses more and he must “try harder”. Earlier this month more than 300,000...
