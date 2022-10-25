ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Italy to end ban on health workers not vaccinated against Covid

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian doctors and nurses suspended from work because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon be reinstated, new Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said on Friday. The move is motivated by a worrying shortage of medical personnel together with declining cases of Covid-19. The new government...
U.S. FDA panel backs GSK’s anemia drug for kidney disease patients on dialysis

(Reuters) -A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc’s drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population. The panel voted in favor of the drug only for patients on dialysis, although GSK was aiming...
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...

