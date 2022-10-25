Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Critical road game for Razorbacks at Auburn
After an important bye week for both teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC). It's a game that Arkansas really needs to win...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Hoop Hogs aren't taking exhibition game at Texas lightly
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to Austin (Texas) this weekend for their second and final exhibition matchup before the start of the 2022-23 regular season. While their game against No. 12 Texas Saturday won't count against their actual record, the Hoop Hogs are not taking this opportunity to test themselves against a stellar opponent lightly.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Auburn channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back on the road this weekend as they take on the Auburn Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The Razorbacks will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Tigers, who hold a 19-11-1 lead in the all-time series between the two programs.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Scotty Thurman Jr.
University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin points to the biggest challenge facing the Arkansas offense, reveals DB has left team
Bryan Harsin and Auburn will play a home game this week against Arkansas for the first time since Oct. 1, and the Tigers face a tall order in the Razorbacks’ offense. “The biggest challenge is that they’re really good,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re tailbacks, their wide receivers. … and they’re well-coached. … The balance of the run game, the QB, the backs, the sweeps. … You have to know your assignments.”
You Never Know Which Court Musselman Will Show Up On
Arkansas coach's Halloween speech in elementary gym definitely surprising
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley fall foliage to peak earlier than usual this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No question about it, the peak of the fall colors in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and the Ouachitas will be earlier than usual this year.Watch the video above to learn more. Due in large part to the drought, though, there is absolutely no question the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
Accident near Pinnacle on I-49 delays morning commute
An accident on Interstate 49 northbound is delaying the morning commute as multiple lanes of traffic are being impacted.
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
EXCLUSIVE: Walton brothers talk growth in Bentonville
As Downtown Bentonville Inc. celebrates its 20th anniversary, some local business leaders talk about Bentonville's rapid growth.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
csengineermag.com
Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022
Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
‘American Idol’ stars to perform at Cherokee Casino
"American Idol" will soon be bringing its latest winner to the Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs.
KPLC TV
Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
