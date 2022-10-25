McClain: Davis Mills' improvement encouraging for Texans

(SportsRadio 610) - For the fifth time this season, the Texans (1-4-1) had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. And for the fifth time, they didn’t.

They lost 38-20 to the Raiders, allowing three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six that made the defeat the most lopsided of the season.

Here are the weekly Texans’ observations as they put the Las Vegas loss behind them and prepare for the next game against the Titans at NRG Stadium.

MILLS IMPROVEMENT ENCOURAGING

Davis Mills entered the Las Vegas game last in the NFL in third-down passing. He had no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 51.7 rating. The next-worst rating was Baker Mayfield’s 59.5.

Mills had a terrific performance on third down against the Raiders. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton had him throwing down the field more than he had been. Mills completed 6-of-10 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he’s 28th in third-down passing with a 70.9 rating. Behind Mills are Kirk Cousins (69.3), Cooper Rush (60.1) and Mayfield, who continues to be sidelined because of an injury.

Mills threw touchdown passes to Chris Moore (13 yards) and Phillip Dorsett (25) on third down. He connected two times with Jordan Akins on third down for gains of 19 and 39 yards.

“Davis is getting better and better each week,” coach Lovie Smith said Monday. “We’ve seen growth from him. He made some tough throws. I liked his pocket presence, checking the ball down, just keeping us in the game (like) what an NFL quarterback should do. We didn’t play a complete game. Most quarterbacks in the NFL don’t. We have some issues we need to clean up, but the quarterback position is not it.”

THIRD-DOWN OFFENSE MUCH BETTER

Davis Mills’ struggles on third down through the first five games contributed to the Texans ranking 31 st with a 29.2 conversion rate. That percentage was interesting because the offense was tied for seventh on first down with 6.2.

Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton have to feel better about Mills and the offense this week, especially on third down. Against the Raiders, they were 9 of 15 (60 percent). If they continue with that kind of conversion percentage, they’ll control the ball more and score more points.

MILLS AND AKINS HAVE SPECIAL CONNECTION

In his second tour of duty with the Texans, tight end Jordan Akins has been splendid. Against the Raiders, he had three catches for 67 yards, a 22.7-yard average. In each of his three games after being promoted from the practice squad, Akins has contributed a big play.

On Sunday, he had third-down catches for 19 and 30 yards. His other catch came on fourth-and-9 when he caught a 10-yard pass for the first down. Akins has become a solid route runner, and he’s excellent after the catch. Obviously, Pep Hamilton and Davis Mills want to get him the ball more. Sunday against the Titans would be a good time to do it.

GET OGUNBOWALE MORE CARRIES

After safety Duron Harmon returned a Davis Mills interception 73 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-20, third-team running back Dare Ogunbowale got to play. He had one carry for 8 yards and five catches for 54 yards, a 10.8 average. The Raiders were playing loose coverage to prevent big plays, but Ogunbowale ran with authority.

Rex Burkhead, who comes off the bench in relief of Dameon Pierce, had two carries for 8 yards. He averaged 2.2 yards on five receptions. At some point, Pep Hamilton is going to give Ogunbowale a couple of carries and catches in Pierce’s place to see if he can be more productive than Burkhead, who’s smart, plays hard and can catch. The problem is he doesn’t gain many yards when he gets the ball.

“They (were) playing differently, but they had 11 guys trying to stop us from moving the ball down the field,” Lovie Smith said. “I think you had to go on with what we saw. What we did see is production from Dare. He’s been waiting patiently for his opportunity, and he got it. He had some flash plays that caught our attention a little. We go on what we see once a player gets an opportunity for a few more carries, and he took advantage of his.”

PIERCE MAKES IMPROVEMENT AS A RECEIVER

Dameon Pierce, who has 504 yards rushing and is on a pace for a team rookie record of 1,428, can’t play every snap, of course. He’s a punishing runner who needs a couple of breaks a game. Against the Raiders, Pierce had four catches for 24 yards. He generated seven of the Texans’ 21 first downs.

At halftime, Pierce had 12 carries for 64 yards, putting him on a pace to finish with 128, but he got the ball only eight times in the second half for 28 yards. He finished with 92.

Expect Pierce to get four or five chances to catch the ball when the Texans return to the field against the Titans. He’s proven he’s better than Rex Burkhead when he’s utilized in the passing game.

HENRY LICKING HIS CHOPS

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who’s destroyed the Texans’ defense during his impressive career, must be so excited about coming to NRG Stadium he can’t control himself. Henry is coming off a 30-carry, 128-yard performance in Sunday’s victory over Indianapolis that gave the Titans sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

The Texans are last in run defense, allowing 164.7 yards. The Raiders ran for 164 and averaged 6.1 a carry. Josh Jacobs generated 143 yards, a 7.2-yard average, and three touchdowns. If the Texans can’t keep Jacobs from obliterating them, how in the world are they going to contain Henry? In short, they’re not because they seldom have.

