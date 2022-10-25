Read full article on original website
How WOC-Owned Startups Are Tapping the Multitrillion-Dollar U.S. Women’s Market for Growth
Representing just about half of the U.S. population, women also make up an outsize proportion of consumer spending in many categories. According to Nielsen, women’s purchasing power in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion per year. What’s more, women consumers increasingly identify as conscious consumers, interested...
Company Retreat
If you’re planning to host a company retreat, follow these six steps to ensure a great time for you and your employees. Company retreats look different for every business and team, but they all demand the same care and attention to detail in the planning phase. If you’re interested in hosting a company retreat for your employees, follow these steps to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and productive time.
Dealing with Angry Customers Online
When working with irate online customers, empathy and listening are key to defusing anger. Just how important are online reviews to a business’s success? Increasingly, they’re key. Nearly half of consumers use social media as a source of information before making purchases, according to the 2020 National Customer Rage Study. An estimated 14% of consumers who experienced a problem with a product or service posted their complaints at least once on social media, according to the study.
Business Partnerships: Which Structure Is Best for You?
Confused about which business structure to choose for your partnership? Learn which option is best and which to avoid. In a business partnership, each member contributes some portion of what the company needs to thrive. The type you choose impacts resource contributions, profit distribution, personal liability, and management responsibilities. When picking an entity, experts agree that it's crucial to arm yourself with knowledge.
How Do Coworking Spaces Work? And What to Consider Before Leasing One
Learn about the benefits of shared coworking spaces for businesses looking to grow, be cost-efficient, and find a collaborative environment within budget. Coworking spaces are growing in popularity as companies shift away from the traditional nine-to-five, in-office work culture in favor of a flexible “work-from-anywhere” arrangement. In these collaborative settings, multiple companies share a dedicated space for their employees to work, making it a more cost-effective way to provide an office environment without investing in a commercial lease.
Employee-Owned Company
and What Are the Benefits of This Business Model?. The worker-ownership model benefits companies and staff. Here's how it works and improves small businesses. Employee-owned companies experience higher profitability and growth. Workers are invested in the business and may have a vote on significant strategic decisions. But the advantages vary among broad-based worker ownership and stock options arrangements. Some structuring begins at startup, whereas others happen as part of an owner exit plan.
Benefits of joining a local chamber
When you decide to join a local chamber, you automatically open up yourself — and your business — to a network of potential partnerships. Business contacts from your local chamber could become the supportive community you turn to one day for assistance or vice versa. In addition, your new business contacts may be the people who serve as your sounding board for new ideas, come up with solutions to internal business problems, and even partner with you on a new endeavor.
Success Is About Asking for Help
Entrepreneurs face many challenges when starting their venture. Co-founder of Quincus, Katherina Lacey, explains how asking for help brings success. According to Katherina Lacey, Co-founder of Quincus, growing as an entrepreneur involves relying on others. Many entrepreneurs are sometimes too close to a problem to know how to effectively solve it on their own. That’s why Lacey suggests finding a business coach or professional to propel progress.
