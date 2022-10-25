ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mens Journal

A Trip Through Time in Northern Portugal’s Wine Country

Perhaps you haven’t yet heard—port is booming. Future Market Insights reports that the global port wine market is primed for a giant compound annual growth rate of 8.1 percent in the next decade. For travelers to Europe’s hottest new (but old) destination, that means the famous fortified wine’s eponymous region of Porto and the Douro […]
Robert M'call

Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country

There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
wanderwisdom.com

Island in Italy Is Paying People $15K to Move There and We're Ready to Sign Up

Millions of us have only fantasized and dreamed of living in Italy. To be able to call this picturesque country home, while enjoying a fabulous lifestyle enriched with gorgeous weather, deep history and culture, and mouthwatering cuisine would be a dream. Well, if that alone doesn't have you packing your bags, check out this amazing incentive. Italy's government will actually pay you up to $15,000 to move to Sardinia. Seriously?!
abandonedspaces.com

Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck

Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
The Independent

Netherlands travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

With a sixth of the Netherlands reclaimed from water, a pretty tree-lined canal, peaceful lake or scenic harbour is never far away. Endless stretches of sandy beach trace the contours of the coast, from the peninsulas of Zeeland with their whitewashed beach houses to the untamed Wadden Islands in the north.As for culture, this small country birthed some of the biggest names in art – Van Gogh, Rembrandt, and Mondrian for starters. In Amsterdam, you’ll get your fill of all three, and then immerse yourself in its Unesco-listed canal district − a living museum of stunning 17th century architecture just...
The Independent

Mouco Hotel review: A quirky, music-themed base for creatives in Porto

In a nutshell: Astylish and hip location from which to explore Porto, this Bonfim base has a kooky musical twist and retro feel to match the vibrant city.The neighbourhoodMouco is right in the middle of the Bonfim area, and most of Porto’s sights are within walking distance from here as the city is relatively small. The hotel sits on a cobblestone residential street, just off from a main road where you can catch a bus into the centre of town. You are also a five-minute walk from Heroísmo metro stop or Campanhã railway station. The location is peaceful, with only...
The Associated Press

Fears over Russian threat to Norway’s energy infrastructure

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia...
BBC

Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum

An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
watchers.news

Large fissure opens up in Grímsfjall, Iceland

A large fissure opened up last week in the southern part of Grímsfjall, near Grímsvötn subglacial volcano in Iceland. Pictures show that there’s a lot of hydrothermal activity in this fissure, but there is no eruption at this moment. The fissure opened between driving points that...
lonelyplanet.com

A reason to travel to Madeira in November: a new direct flight from the US

Dubbed the “pearl of the Atlantic”, Madeira — an island located about 670 miles (1078 km) off the Portuguese coast ⁠— has plunging green valleys and tranquil ocean bays that help it live up to the name. Sun-chasing Europeans flock there year-round thanks to the...
travelmag.com

Five of the best agriturismo near Florence

Home to Chianti, Mugello and the Arno Valley among others, the countryside near Florence offers countless options for enjoying the rural lifestyle – with several agriturismo found within easy reach of the Renaissance city. One of the most popular destinations in Italy, beautiful Florence certainly needs no introduction. But...

