In a nutshell: Astylish and hip location from which to explore Porto, this Bonfim base has a kooky musical twist and retro feel to match the vibrant city.The neighbourhoodMouco is right in the middle of the Bonfim area, and most of Porto’s sights are within walking distance from here as the city is relatively small. The hotel sits on a cobblestone residential street, just off from a main road where you can catch a bus into the centre of town. You are also a five-minute walk from Heroísmo metro stop or Campanhã railway station. The location is peaceful, with only...

4 HOURS AGO